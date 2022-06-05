Youth brutally murdered, burnt at footsteps of mountain

Aurangabad, June 5:

A youth was brutally murdered and then burnt at the footsteps of the mountain in the Himayat Baug Katta area at around 1.25 am on Sunday. An employee of a nearby farmhouse saw the fire and went to check it and found a body burning. He immediately informed the police.

A case in this regard has been registered with Begumpura police station while the police were engaged in identifying the victim the whole day on Sunday.

According to the complaint lodged with Begumpura police station, the police received a call at 1.28 am on Sunday on the 112 helpline number. The person on the phone informed me that a person has been burnt. It is difficult to identify whether he is a man or a woman. Help is needed immediately, the person told the police. The incident occurred near the farmhouse of Lacchu Pahelwan (Laxminarayan Bakhriya) and the person who called the police is the caretaker of the farmhouse Akash Bankar.

The patrolling team including head constable Ganesh Gaikwad, and Shrikant Rathod rushed to the spot. They put water on the burning person and extinguished the fire. They informed PI Prashant Potdar about the incident. PI Potdar, DCP Ujjawala Vankar, ACP Ashok Thorat, crime branch PI Gautam Patare, PSI Kalyan Shelke, Vishal Bodkhe and others rushed to the spot. The body was brought on a two-wheeler and the tyre prints were traced. Blood stains were found on the route from where the body was brought. Based on the complaint lodged by head constable Ganesh Gaikwad, a case has been registered with Begumpura police station.

Body half-burnt

The body of the victim was in half-burnt condition, face, hand, chest, stomach and feet were burnt. He has a big injury on the backside of the head.

Body brought on two-wheeler

Caretaker Bankar woke at night for a call of nature and found a huge fire near the farmhouse. When he went near the fire found a body burning. The body was brought on a two-wheeler from the backside of the mountain and the blood stains were found on the route. He was afraid and ran to the farmhouse and immediately informed the police and the owner of the farmhouse.

Moped captured in CCTV

An Activa moped has been captured in the CCTV of the farmhouse, but the entire vehicle is not seen clearly. A gunny bag is kept in the front space of the moped, which can be seen clearly. The bag is also in half-burnt condition. The police have taken the CCTV footage into custody.

Victim not identified

The victim has not been identified yet. The police officers of Begumpura police station are leaving no stone unturned to identify him. The crime branch police are also investigating. The informers have been activated.