Youth commits suicide by consuming poison

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

A youth who had consumed poision and was undergoing treatment in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) died on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh Baburao Vanjal (25, Devgiri School, Daultabad). According to police, Santosh had consumed poison in Kesapuri Tanda area on Thursday afternoon. His relatives then rushed him to the GMCH for treatment. Meanwhile, he passed away while undergoing treatment on Friday night. A case of accidental death has been registered in the Daulatabad police station and constable Rajendra Sonawane is investigating the case.