Youth dies after falling into well

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 19-year-old youth died after he fell into a well at Panvi Budruk in Vaijapur tehsil of the district around 1 pm, on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Dayanand Babasaheb Kale (Panvi Budruk).

According to details, Dayanand along with his brother went to the farm to turn on the electric pump at the well. But, he slipped into the well and died.

Meanwhile, on receiving information about the incident, farmers in the area rushed to the spot, pulled out Dayanand's body from the well and admitted it to the sub-district hospital in Vaijapur. An autopsy was performed. The last rites were performed on him in the evening. A case of accidental death was registered at Virgaon police station.