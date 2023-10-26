Youth ends life for Maratha reservation

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The youth of the Maratha community are getting aggressive over the demand of the Maratha reservations now. Although, the leader of the reservation agitation Manoj Jarange Patil, and chief minister Eknath Shinde have appealed to the youths not to commit suicide, there has an impact on the youths. The second suicide for this demand has been reported in the district on Thursday. A resident of Apatgaon in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tehsil Ganesh Kakasaheb Kuber (28) committed suicide by hanging himself. Moreover, before committing suicide he wrote on a school slate that his body should not be cremated unless Maratha reservation is gained. Earlier, Sunil Kawale from the Mukundwadi area in the city committed suicide by hanging himself in Mumbai, a week back.

After the suicide of Kawale, Jarange Patil appealed to the agitators not to take extreme steps to fulfill the demand.

Kuber who had been an active participant in the Jarange Patil’s agitation committed suicide on Thursday in his native village. He wrote a suicide note before committing suicide, the villagers said.