Youth festival to conclude today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The youth festival, which has been going on for three days in the Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada university premises with enthusiasm, is coming to an end on Saturday at 11 am with the distribution of prizes by versatile actress Varsha Usgaonkar.

In the festival, 36 art forms were performed on six stages in the last three days. Now the eyes of the young artist are on the prize distribution ceremony. Former student of drama department and famous actress Varsha Usgaonkar will be awarding the prizes to the winners on the 'Sujanrang' stage on Saturday. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside over. Actor Praveen Dalimbkar, from the movie 'Ghar, Banduk, Biryani', will be present as the chief guest.