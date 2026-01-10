Youth found dead near brick kiln; police probe cause

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 17-year-old youth was found dead under suspicious circumstances after sleeping near a brick kiln in the Sulibhanjan area early Saturday, January 10. The deceased has been identified as Deepak Devsing Manghare, a resident of Sulibhanjan. Police are investigating whether the death was due to suffocation or foul play.

Deepak and his friend Amol Kachru Saudagar (21) were working at brick kilns in the area. After having dinner in khuldabad on friday night, they went to sleep near the kiln to keep warm. In the morning, Deepak was found dead, while Amol felt dizzy and was admitted to the rural hospital. He was later discharged.

Relatives have alleged foul play and demanded a post-mortem at GMCH, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where the body was sent. An accidental death case has been registered at Khuldabad police station and further investigation is underway.