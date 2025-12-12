Youth injured after confronting rowdy miscreants

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young man who tried to reason with miscreants causing chaos and abusing vendors was brutally assaulted with an iron rod. The incident occurred at Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Kokanwadi Chowk).

Duryodhan Wahuul (36, Kranti Nagar) was standing at the chowk around 9 pm on 10 December when the accused Akash Borde (20), Vishal Nathbhajan (19), and Nauddi alias Anuj Pagde (20), all from Kranti nagar were abusing a pani puri vendor. When Duryodhan looked in their direction, Vishal abused him and threatened him. As the youth were known to him, he advised them not to behave in such a manner. Angered, the trio attacked him. Nathbhajan struck his head with an iron rod while the others assaulted him. Based on his statement after treatment, Vedantnagar police registered a case.