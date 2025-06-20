Youth killed, two injured in knife attack outside chicken shop

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A chicken shop worker brutally attacked three youths with a meat-cutting knife, killing one on the spot and seriously injuring the other two in front of a chicken shop near the Mukundwadi crematorium on Jalna Road around 8 pm on Thursday. The altercation reportedly began over a petty issue involving verbal abuse directed at a friend.

The deceased has been identified as Nitin Sankpal (32, Rajnagar), who died on the spot due to stab wounds to the head and chest. His elder brother Sachin Sankpal and their friend, Datta Jadhav, sustained severe injuries.

Sachin had recently arrived in the city from Pune, and both brothers had gone out for dinner. After the meal, they met Datta outside the hotel. Nitin and Sachin lost their father at a young age and were raised by their mother. Nitin ran a tea and egg stall near the Cidco bus stand and was known for his interest in photography. Friendly and well-connected, he was active in social and religious initiatives. He is survived by his wife and three children. Sachin, who works in lift maintenance in Pune, has two children.

Petty spat turns deadly

The argument reportedly began while urinating behind the hotel when Samir Shaikh (of Misarwadi), an electrician, got into a dispute with the trio. The altercation escalated outside the hotel, where Samir, a friend of Mastan Qureshi, alias Nanna, who works at the nearby chicken shop, confronted them. Samir allegedly pushed Nanna, entered the shop, retrieved a sharp meat-cutting knife, and attacked the group. Nanna also joined in, fatally stabbing Nitin. The shocking act left bystanders stunned.

No help from passing vehicles

Despite locals pleading for help, passing vehicles reportedly refused to transport the injured to hospital. The delay in receiving medical assistance may have cost Nitin his life, police later confirmed.

One arrested, one absconding

Acting on a tip-off, police tracked down Nanna to his new residence in Sai Tekdi. He had switched off his phone and was preparing to flee after meeting his family. However, the MIDC Cidco police swiftly arrested him. Samir remained absconding as of late Thursday night.