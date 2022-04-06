Youth preparing for competitive exams commits suicide

Aurangabad, April 6:

A youth met a watery grave in a well in Mitmitta Shivar on Teesgaon Road on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Dhananjay Dadarao Khillare (24, Shivnatakli, Kannad, presently living at TV Centre area, Hudco). He was working with a courier company and also preparing for the competitive exams, the sources said.

On Tuesday night, Dhananjay went to Mitmitta Shivar and jumped in the well in the farm of Laxman Kirtishahi. A resident Shubham Bargal immediately informed about it to Cantonment police and the fire brigade. The jawan took him out of the well at around 11.30 pm and rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case of accidental death has been registered with Cantonment police station while police naik Sunil Dhatrak is further investigating the case.