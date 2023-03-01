Youth spitting on road held with pistol

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As the W-20 conference was held in the city. The police had kept a strict vigil on the city roads. As a youth spitted on the road, the police stopped him and during a search, a pistol was found in his motorcycle dickey on February 28 evening. A case against two persons along with the owner of the pistol has been registered with Jawaharnagar police station.

PI Vyankatesh Kendre said, two youths came to the city on Tuesday evening from Pachod on a motorcycle. One of them ate Gutkha and spitted it on the road near Seven Hills flyover. The police on duty stopped them and when searched them, a pistol was found in the dickey.

The accused have been identified as Ravi Durve (28, Shivajinagar, Pachod), Akash Ahire (22, Kalyannagar, Pachod, and the pistol owner Praveenkumar Bhosale.

Bhosale had purchased the pistol a few days back to drive away the wild boars coming to his farm. On Monday night, he had taken the pistol to his farm and kept it in the dickey of the motorcycle. The next day, his friends Ravi and Akash came to the city from Pachod on the same motorcycle. Ravi ate Gutkha and spit on the road. The police brought both of them to the police station after a pistol was found with them.

The police seized their motorcycle, pistol, and mobile phones. PSI Ramesh Rathod is further investigating the case. During the investigation, it was found that the pistol was purchased legally, but a case was registered until then.