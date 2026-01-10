Youth stabbed and robbed, catches attacker himself within 12 hours!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 28-year-old Shubham Dehadaray (Shevgaon, Ahilyanagar), along with two friends, was attacked and threatened with a knife by four local men from Brijwadi while visiting a friend in Uttar Nagari recently.

The attackers demanded cash, and when the trio had none, they forced them to collect money from their relatives. Shubham and his friends were beaten, their mobiles snatched, and they were threatened to transfer cash online. Shubham borrowed Rs 2,000 from his uncle, and friend Saurabh borrowed Rs 2,000 from another friend; the amount was sent to Vikas Bhaskar Bhingardive’s scanner as instructed by the attackers. Rihan’s mobile was snatched, and he was chased by the four men. Frightened, the trio returned home. On the morning of January 9, while heading to file a complaint, they spotted one of the attackers near the wine shop at API Corner. Showing courage, they caught him and took him to MIDC Cidco police station. The police later registered a case against him and three others, and Vijay Hivrale (Brijwadi) was arrested.