Youth stabbed to death by friend under influence of drugs

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a young man named Vipul Madhukar Chabukswar (27, Torangadnagar, Cidco) was fatally stabbed in the chest due to an old feud by local thugs who were constantly carrying weapons and under the influence of drugs. The incident occurred around 2.30 am on Monday midnight near the service road of Jalna Road in Ramnagar. Mukundwadi police have arrested Ashish Gautam Chauthmal and Subodh Bhaskar Dehade (both residents of Mukundwadi) in connection with the murder.

Vipul, who belonged to a middle-class family, lived in Ramnagar. Before Diwali, he had set up a firecracker shop in the Vithalnagar area for income. On Monday, he was at the shop all day with his friend, Ajay Wagh. After closing the shop at 10.30 pm, they were chatting with other friends in the vicinity. Around 2.30 am, a friend asked him to go to Mukundwadi for a cigarette. As Vipul and his friend were riding a moped on the service road of Ramnagar from Vithalnagar Chowk, they saw Vipul's friend Kunal sitting in an auto-rickshaw near the gas pump. Vipul stopped there. Vaibhav Chavan was also sitting with Kunal. Just then, the assailants, Subodh and Ashish, arrived. Raking up old disputes, Ashish directly pulled out a knife and plunged it into Vipul's left chest. With a single blow, Vipul collapsed on the road, profusely bleeding.

Realised of crime later

Vipul fell unconscious after the deep stab wound to his chest. Seeing that he was unresponsive, the assailant, Subodh, came to his senses. He took Vipul to a nearby private hospital on his own motorcycle. However, Vipul had already died by then. A little while later, the assailants fled the scene. Upon receiving information about the incident, Mukundwadi Police rushed to the spot. Both assailants were arrested in the morning. They were produced before the district and sessions court and remanded to police custody until October 25.

Negligence towards gangs of drug addicts

In Ramnagar, Mhada Colony, Torangadnagar, Sangharshnagar, and Mukundwadi, many groups of young men and children have become addicted to drugs. For the past six months, there have been continuous incidents of stabbings and robberies in the area. Even though the police and the anti-narcotics squad were aware of this, they completely ignored it. Locals say that it has become difficult for ordinary people to even walk around after 9 pm. However, the police did not take this seriously. Some expelled criminals are also part of these gangs. Consequently, these gangs of criminals, along with other local thugs in the city, create an atmosphere of terror. They openly post photos with weapons on social media. It is also alleged that some personnel and officers of the DB (Detection Branch) squad at the Mukundwadi Police Station are deliberately ignoring this issue.

Service Road becomes hub for drug addicts

The said service road has become a hub for drug addicts. The beer shop located here is crowded with thugs throughout the day. Furthermore, locals also say that drugs are consumed right inside the public toilets. After 7 pm, the entire service road is filled with miscreants openly consuming drugs. Locals have repeatedly complained to the police about this matter, but not a single complaint was acknowledged. Residents also stated that while these miscreants occupy the area all night, not a single police vehicle patrols the vicinity.