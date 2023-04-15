Youth sustain head injury in scuffle with drunkards

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Waluj MIDC police have registered an offence against three persons on the charge of mercilessly beating a college youth and injuring his head when he refused to give them money for consuming liquor. The incident took place in Cidco Waluj Mahanagar on Friday.

It is learnt that the youth Vineet Shiv Shankar Singh (18, Sara Vrundavan, Bajajnagar) was going on his motorcycle towards Mohta Devi Mandir of Bajajnagar, on Friday afternoon.

While on the way, the accused Ajay Jadhav, Prashant Amte and Vaibhav Shinde (all residents of Ayodhyanagar, Wadgaon) stopped him near Cidco garden and forced him to park his motorcycle.

Vaibhav told Vineet to give money for buying liquor. When he refused to do so, the trio started beating him. Vineet ran to save himself inside the garden, but the accused chased him and beat him mercilessly. Ajay beat Vineet with a wooden stick and injured his head. Hearing his screams of Vineet, some people from the garden came to his help. However, the trio fled away from the spot leaving their bike (MH 20 FT 5244) on the spot. Vineet was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) by Anand Devar.

Waluj MIDC police have registered an offence against the trio. Further investigation is on.