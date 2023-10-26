Youth who took poison for reservation on ventilator

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jairam (Balu) Bhikaji Kanhere of Gevrai Bazaar (Badnapur, Jalna), who tried to commit suicide by taking poison for Maratha reservation, is undergoing treatment at MGM hospital. Doctors informed that he is currently on ventilator.

Jairam had written a suicide note that the government did not give reservation even after 40 days were given. Therefore, I am committing suicide by drinking poison. His brother-in-law Shrimant Madan informed that Jairam has five sisters.