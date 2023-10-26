Youths protest on overhead water tank

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Four youths of Wadod Bazar in Phulambri tehsil staged a protest on Thursday by climbing on the overhead water tank of the village to demand reservation for the Maratha community.

Hemant Wagh, Bhaginath Ghule, Babasaheb Shingare, Amol Didore climbed the water tank of the village at 4 pm on Thursday, declaring in support of the reservation of the Maratha community and protesting against those opposing the reservation.

Seeing the protest many villagers gathered under the water tank. After receiving the information, PSI Vilas More and circle officer A Misal visited the spot and requested these youths to get down from the tank. But these youths took an aggressive stance that they will not come down until they get reservation. So till late in the evening the youths were sitting on the water tank.