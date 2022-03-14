Youths should be away from communalist parties

Aurangabad, March 14:

Senior NCP leaders urged youths to be away from communalist parties like BJP and All Indian Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) as they are creating a rift between different communities.

A convention was held at Tapadia Natyamandir on Sunday, the first time after Dr Mayur Sonawne was appointed NCP youth wing city president.

NCP Youth Wing State president Mehboob Shaikh, NCP Marathwada contact chief and former MP Jaisinghrao Gaikwad, NCP district president Kailas Patil, Dwarkarbhau Pathrikar, Kamal Farooqui, Rangnath Kale, Mushtaque Ahmed, NCP city unit president Khwaja Sharfuddin, working president Abhishek Deshmukh and others were present.

The dignitaries said that Sharad Pawar is an ideology and youths should preserve it. Janardhan Kadam conducted the proceedings while Qayyum Shaikh proposed a vote of thanks.