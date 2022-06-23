Yuva Sena, Shiv Sena members vent out anger against rebel Shirsaat

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 23:

The city units of Yuva Sena and Shiv Sena gave a critical reply to the MLA Sanjay Shirsaat’s open letter to the chief minister today. Padampura is considered his bastion, but the partymen from here also expressed their displeasure against him for rebelling.

The letter written as a reply to Shirsaat by Yuva Sena office-bearer Kiran Lakhnani got viral on social media. It stated that the party workers worked hard for him to get elected as the MLA. Had the partymen ditched the party in 2019 then there would have been BJP’s MLA in your place. You are forgetting that there was an alliance between Sena and BJP then also the latter fielded a candidate against you. Besides, you should not forget that BJP has done such experiments in many constituencies of the state.

The letter drew attention stating that all of them are aware that you spend nights at a stretch in Mumbai without meeting voters in your constituency. The partymen are aware of many of your secrets. We will reveal them in the coming election, hinted the local Shiv Sena members.

The letter underlines that although you were an auto-driver, you became MLA three times. In addition, you also imposed your son upon us by electing him as a corporator. You were not sure of winning the election in 2019, but got elected due to party worker's hardship. The hoardings targetting the rebels were seen in the Hudco and Kranti Chowk areas.

Khaire gets emotional

Sena leader and former MP Chandrakant Khaire returned from Mumbai on Thursday. The MLA Udaysingh Rajput was with him.

Khaire became emotional while speaking to media persons. He said,” Sanjay Shirsaat used to drive an auto, but today, the construction of his big bungalow is underway. He is forgetting the party which had given him this dignified life. He was disappointed as he could not get a berth in the cabinet. Now, he will get it, but what will be the use? Besides, I had to take a hard effort to shortlist the name of EGS minister Sandeepan Bhumre in the 1995 election. He has forgotten what work he was doing in the factory?

Meanwhile, the BJP is happy with the political developments in the state. They have displayed hoardings at various places in the city requesting Devendra Fadnavis to come as the chief minister to perform the pooja of Lord Vithal during Ashadhi month.