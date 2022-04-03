Yuva Sena stages ‘Thali Bajaw’ agitation against inflation

Aurangabad, April 3:

Members of Yuva Sena staged ‘Thali Naad’ agitation at Aurangabad Assembly Constituencies (Central, East and West) along with Phulambri Constituency on Sunday as part of its statewide protest against inflation. The agitation was planned in all the four constituencies of the city, but, the young members appeared strong in the large numbers in the Central and Phulambri constituencies.

Office-bearers from Phulambri Constituency joined the agitation in the Eastern constituency while in the Western constituency, only a few youths staged agitation. MLA Sanjay Shirsat expressed his anger after seeing all this.

Gas, petrol and diesel prices have gone up. The daily budget of the common man has collapsed. Yuva Sena district chief Hanuman Shinde warned of intensified agitation in the near future if the Central Government does not take any immediate steps to curb inflation. Avadhut Andhare, Kiran Lakhnani, Datta Kanse, Prashant Kurhe, Bhushan Bakal, Yogesh Olekar and others participated in the agitation.

Hrishikesh Jaiswal, Sandeep Lingayat, Kiran Tupe, Narayan Sure, Sagar Kharge, Abhijit Thorat, Dharmaraj Danve, Nagesh Thorat, Akshay Polkar and others agitated in Aurangabad Central Assembly constituency. They also shouted slogans against the Central government.

In the Assembly Constituency (West), Parag Kundalwal, Shekhar Jadhav, Nandkumar Maske, Datta Shelar, Rahul Vani, Ajay Chopde, Sagar Waghchaure and others participated in the agitation.

Jyotiram Patil, Swapnil Didore, Mohit Srivastava and Baliram Deshmane participated in the agitation in the eastern constituency.

The order to protest against inflation came from Mumbai. Therefore, teams were appointed to take a constituency-wise review of how many office-bearers are participating in this agitation and where factionalism is taking place. The agitation was dome very well in two constituencies today while in the remaining two Constituencies, it was just a formality.