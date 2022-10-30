Yuva Swabhimani Party protests against Kadu

Aurangabad:

Yuva Swabhiman Party activists protested at Kranti Chowk on Sunday demanding that a case should be registered against MLA Bachchu Kadu for defaming Amravati district MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana by using vulgar language. The activists also raised slogans against Kadu. Yuva Swabhimani Party regional organizer Shivaji Kendra, Vaijapur tehsil president Narendra Rothe Patil, Sanjay Vithore, Ganesh Kuber, Madhav Rothe and others participated in the demonstrations. Alleging that Kadu is defaming the Rana couple, the office-bearers gave a statement at the Kranti Chowk police station demanding that a case be registered against MLA Kadu.