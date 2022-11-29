Zahoor & Kale declared winners from open group in Senate elections

Aurangabad: Shaikh Zahoor and Dr Narendra Kale were declared winners from the open category of the first phase election of Senate-Graduate of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

A total of 10 seats of the Senate are elected through direct voting of Graduates collegium. Of them, five seats are from reserved category candidates.

There are 53 candidates in the fray for the 10 seats. Of them, 29 candidates were from the general group while the remaining were from the reserved category. One seat was each from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Nomadic Tribe, Other Backward Class and Women’s category.

Sunil Magre, Sunil Nikam, Subhash Raut, Poonam Patil and Duttatray Bhange won the elections from the respective reserved categories this afternoon.

The first round of counting for the general category began at 4 pm. A total of 16,472 voters were declared valid for the open category.

The winning quota for an open-category candidate was 2,746 votes. No candidate could achieve this quota. So, the counting for second preference votes of the candidates who had obtained the lowest votes began.

The names of candidates who were on the top five positions in the first round are as follows; Shaikh Zahoor-2723, Dr Narendra Kale-2680, Bharat Khairnar-2254, Yogita Patil -1313, Haridas Somwanshi-1060, Sambhaji Bhosale -1045 and Rames Bhutekar (910).

Dr Narendra Kale was declared a winner at the end of the 12th round with the second preference votes. Shaikh Zahoor achieved the required quota in the 18th round. Dr Bharat Khairnar with 2300 votes and Yogita Patil with 1500 votes took a good lead at the end of 15 rounds of counting for the third and fourth seats. There is a tug of war among three candidates for the fifth seat.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole gave away the certificate to the winners.

Members Utkarsh Panel dominated

There were two main panels in the fray. The first was Utkarsh Panel while another was Vidyapith Vikas Manch. All the candidates of Utkarsh panel were declared winners from the reserved category. Two candidates from Utkarsh Panel won from the open category at the end of 18 rounds.