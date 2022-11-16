Australian Open badminton: China's Shi storms into men's singles second round

Sydney, Nov 16 China's Shi Yuqi cruised into the second round of men's singles by beating Kanta Tsuneyama from Japan 21-11, 21-18 on the second matchday of the Australian Open Badminton 2022.

Shi will next face his countryman Weng Hongyang, who outplayed New Zealand's Ricky Cheng 21-11, 21-16 in the first round of the BWF World Tour Super 300 event.

Lu Guangzu defeated Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto 21-18, 21-17 and will play against top-seeded Malaysian shuttler Lee Zii Jia in the second round.

Elsewhere, Li Shifeng outperformed Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo of Indonesia 14-21, 21-17, 21-8 in a three-set thriller.

In the women's singles opening round, Han Yue, who claimed the BWF World Tour Hylo Open title earlier this month, rallied to secure a 9-21, 22-20, 21-5 victory over South Korea's Kim Ga, reports Xinhua.

Zhang Yiman suffered an early exit from the tournament, losing to Thailand's Supanida Katethong 21-13, 21-16.

