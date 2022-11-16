Australian Open badminton: China's Shi storms into men's singles second round
November 16, 2022
Sydney, Nov 16 China's Shi Yuqi cruised into the second round of men's singles by beating Kanta Tsuneyama from Japan 21-11, 21-18 on the second matchday of the Australian Open Badminton 2022.
Shi will next face his countryman Weng Hongyang, who outplayed New Zealand's Ricky Cheng 21-11, 21-16 in the first round of the BWF World Tour Super 300 event.
Lu Guangzu defeated Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto 21-18, 21-17 and will play against top-seeded Malaysian shuttler Lee Zii Jia in the second round.
Elsewhere, Li Shifeng outperformed Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo of Indonesia 14-21, 21-17, 21-8 in a three-set thriller.
In the women's singles opening round, Han Yue, who claimed the BWF World Tour Hylo Open title earlier this month, rallied to secure a 9-21, 22-20, 21-5 victory over South Korea's Kim Ga, reports Xinhua.
Zhang Yiman suffered an early exit from the tournament, losing to Thailand's Supanida Katethong 21-13, 21-16.
