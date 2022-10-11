BWF Rankings: Lakshya Sen achieves career-best eighth spot

New Delhi, Oct 11 Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen reached his career-best eighth position in men's singles while the men's doubles pair of M.R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila also moved closer to Top-20 by jumping two spots in the latest BWF World Rankings released on Tuesday.

Maintaining his position in the Top 10, Sen moved up one spot in the rankings. The 21-year-old has been in brilliant form, starting the year with a gold medal at the India Open 2022 before his runner-up finishes at the prestigious All England Open Championships and German Open. He was also the key member in India's historic Thomas Cup triumph after 73 years.

On the other hand, the in-form duo of Arjun and Dhruv has been consistently making a steady rise in the rankings after they began the year at 42nd position. With a jump of two spots, they have climbed up to career-best World No.21.

The Indian pair, which recently clinched the title of India Maharashtra International Challenge 2022, are known for causing upsets and one of which came in this year's BWF World Championships where they took just 40 minutes to stun the then World No.8 Danish pair of Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen.

Meanwhile, the two-time Olympic medallist P.V Sindhu stayed sixth in the women's singles world rankings while Saina Nehwal, who has struggled with fitness this year, dropped two places to be ranked world No.32.

In men's singles, World Championship silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth held on to his world No.11 spot. The in-form H.S Prannoy climbed up a spot to be ranked 13th.

In women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy are ranked 23rd. In mixed doubles, Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar are India's top-ranked pair at world No.31.

