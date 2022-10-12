PV Sindhu eyes comeback with BWF World Tour Finals in December

New Delhi, Oct 12 Star Indian shuttler P.V Sindhu, who has been out of action since winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in August, on Wednesday said that her rehab and recovery are going well and she is hopeful of making a comeback with the BWF World Tour Finals 2022, which will be held in Guangzhou, China from December 14 to 18.

Despite picking up an injury early in the tournament, Sindhu beat Canada's Michelle Li in the women's singles final in Birmingham to win her maiden individual CWG gold medal. She was seen playing most of her matches with a strapped left leg. Later, it was discovered that the two-time Olympic medallist had sustained a stress fracture on her left ankle.

"Everything (rehab and recovery) is going on well. Hopefully, I will compete at the BWF World Tour Finals in December," Sindhu told in an interview on the sidelines of the Junior Badminton Championship (JBC) 2022 event in the national capital.

The final leg of the sixth edition of the 'PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship (JBC) 2022' culminated at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Wednesday with the crowning of 10 badminton champions across five categories.

The 27-year-old shuttler said that she couldn't take part in BWF World Championships due to her injury but the break was also important to give her body proper rest ahead of a busy season next year.

"Definitely, it was sad to miss the BWF World Championships due to a stress fracture but I feel taking care of my body was also important. I am taking the break positively. I think this is the only time I will get a break because next year is going to be a hectic one with tournaments lined up one after another," she said.

Asked about the best badminton player among the current lot, Sidhu said most of the players in the top-10 and fifteen are of the same standard and she can't pick the best among them and neither take them lightly.

"The top ten players are doing really, really well, you can expect one to be the best because every tournament there is a new winner. At the same time, one the given day, who plays well and gives their best is a winner is what I feel," she said.

"So, whoever you play in the top 10 and fifteen are of the same standard, it's just that everybody has a different style of play. You can't take anybody easy at the moment," she added.

One of the most decorated athletes in the country, Sindhu has won many prestigious medals for the country at the Olympics, World Championships, CWG and other tournaments. However, Olympic gold is missing from her cabinet and the star badminton player is also aware of her next big target.

"Definitely, I will think about it (Olympic gold) and as I am, but at the same time, there are a couple of tournaments coming up and we also have the Olympic qualifications starting soon. So, first looking at that, wishing that I can give my best," she said.

Talking about her preparation for the Paris Olympics, she said, "There is a lot of preparation going to happen but before that, I have to be mentally and physically fit. So, that I can be at my best for Paris and as I mentioned, you also have to do well at the Olympic qualifications to be at the top."

