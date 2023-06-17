100% job ready program by Red cyber academy, get govt. Approved diploma in cyber security

Piyush Gupta Founder & CEO RedCyber Solutions, Ex A. Director Mobikwik & EX AVP of SBICards

RedCyber Academy and Sunrise University Alwar, Rajasthan, Join Hands to Offer a Diploma in Cybersecurity and Ethical Hacking

New Delhi (India), June 17: RedCyber Academy, a leading cybersecurity training organization, is pleased to announce its partnership with Sunrise University Alwar, Rajasthan, to introduce a comprehensive diploma program in Cybersecurity and Ethical Hacking. This collaboration aims to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to tackle the ever-growing challenges in the field of cybersecurity.

The joint program combines RedCyber Academy’s industry expertise in cybersecurity training with the academic excellence of Sunrise University. This unique collaboration will provide students with a holistic learning experience, ensuring they receive a well-rounded education encompassing both theoretical and practical aspects of cybersecurity and ethical hacking.

The diploma program will cover a wide range of topics, including network security, penetration testing, ethical hacking methodologies, information security management, cryptography, etc. Students will have access to state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge cybersecurity tools, enabling them to gain hands-on experience in a simulated environment. Additionally, the curriculum will be regularly updated to align with the latest industry trends and emerging threats.

“We are delighted to partner with Sunrise University Alwar to offer a comprehensive diploma program in cybersecurity and ethical hacking,” said Mr. Piyush Gupta, Founder and CEO of Red Cyber Solutions Pvt Ltd. “As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, it is crucial to equip the next generation of professionals with the skills to safeguard our digital landscape. Through this collaboration, we aim to bridge the gap between industry requirements and educational offerings, ensuring students are well-prepared for a rewarding career in cybersecurity.”

Dr. Pankaj Gupta, Registrar of Sunrise University, shared his excitement about the partnership, stating, “We are proud to collaborate with Red Cyber Academy, a renowned name in the field of cybersecurity training. By offering this diploma program, we aim to provide our students with the best possible education and empower them to become cybersecurity experts who can address the increasing cyber threats effectively. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to academic excellence and our dedication to staying at the forefront of technology-driven education.”

The diploma program is open to students who have completed their higher secondary education or equivalent. Admissions will be based on a selection process that evaluates the applicant’s academic background in cybersecurity. Interested students can find more information and apply through the official websites of Red Cyber Academy (www.RedCyber.in) and Sunrise University (www.sunriseuniversity.in).

RedCyber Academy:

Red Cyber Academy is a leading cybersecurity training organization that offers comprehensive courses to individuals, businesses, and educational institutions. With a team of experienced professionals and industry experts, Red Cyber Academy aims to create a skilled workforce capable of combating cyber threats effectively. The organization provides practical training, hands-on workshops, and certifications that enhance the cybersecurity skills of individuals and organizations.

Sunrise University Alwar:

Sunrise University, located in Alwar, Rajasthan, is a private university known for its quality education and research initiatives. The university offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across various disciplines. With a focus on innovation and industry-relevant education, Sunrise University aims to nurture future leaders and professionals who can make a positive impact on society.

