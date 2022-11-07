151 girls from poor families married at the mass marriage ceremony hosted by Amroha MP Chaudhary Kavar Singh Tanwar

Tens of thousands of people gathered at the mass marriage ceremony in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, and were overwhelmed with emotion. At the major event, 151 girls from the economically deprived section tied the knot. Thanks to Chaudhary Kavar Singh Tanwar, a sitting Member of Parliament (MP) and social worker in Amroha, for organising such mass marriage ceremonies for impoverished girls for the past 11 years.

In the past 11 years, about 3,300 girls from the economically weaker section of society have been married at the mass wedding ceremonies in Amroha under the leadership of Chaudhary Kavar Singh Tanwar. The mass wedding was organised at a lavish venue in the presence of the family members and relatives of the brides and grooms and other invitees. The newly wedded girls were given important household items to start their new life.

A month ago, the organisers of the mass marriage event distributed more than 300 invitation cards to each of the bride and groom to invite their relatives and friends.

Chaudhary Kavar Singh Tanwar, Amroha MP, said, "I am thankful to the almighty for igniting a spirit within me for marrying the daughters from the poor background in a grand fashion. I have been doing this for the last 11 years and will continue to organise mass weddings in the years to come"

Shanti, the mother of Kamala, said, "It is a dream come true for our family to see my daughter wedded grandly. We are from a poor background and can't afford to spend money on my daughter's wedding. We are indebted to Tanwarji for helping my daughter to set up her new family."

This story has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor