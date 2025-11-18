16th Finance Commission submits report on distribution of taxes between Centre, States to Prez Murmu

New Delhi [India], November 18 : The Sixteenth Finance Commission (XVIFC) has submitted its report for the distribution of net proceeds of taxes between Centre and States for award period 2026-27 to 2030-31 to President Droupadi Murmu.

The Commission's Chairman Arvind Panagariya, along with Members Annie George Mathew, Manoj Panda, T. Rabi Sankar, Soumyakanti Ghosh and Secretary Ritvik Pandey, met the President on Monday to formally hand over the report.

Later in the day, the Commission also presented a copy of the report to the Prime Minister and to the Union Finance Minister.

The report submitted to the President includes key recommendations on the distribution of the net proceeds of taxes between the Union and the States, the allocation of shares among States, grants-in-aid, and a review of the existing arrangements for financing Disaster Management initiatives.

These recommendations were made as part of the Commission's mandate for the five-year period beginning 1st April 2026.

The Sixteenth Finance Commission was constituted by the President of India under clause (1) of Article 280 of the Constitution.

Its Terms of Reference (ToR) required it to examine the financial positions of the Union and the States and come up with an appropriate formula for tax devolution and grants that support balanced development and fiscal stability.

During its tenure, the XVIFC analysed the finances of both the Union Government and the State Governments in great detail. To ensure broad-based inputs, it held extensive consultations with State Governments, Local Governments at various tiers, and the Union Government.

The Commission also interacted with Chairpersons and Members of previous Finance Commissions, academic institutions of eminence, multi-lateral institutions, members of its Advisory Council, and various domain experts.

The report has been prepared in two volumes. Volume I contains the Commission's recommendations based on the ToR, while Volume II provides the detailed annexures.

The report will be made public once it is tabled in Parliament by the Union Finance Minister under Article 281 of the Constitution.

