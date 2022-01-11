2022 A year for expansion for Gujarat's Elite Bakery Brand Kabhi B: 3 New States up for the rollout soon

Kabhi B, one of the most renowned household names in the confectionery domain and one of the leading state-of-art bakery brands of the nation, is expanding beyond the borders of Gujarat for its Flagship Bakery Stores.

Well-known for its authentic taste and savour, Kabhi B has added Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan as a part of its immediate expansion plans.

Kabhi B is one of Gujarat's most successful franchisors, with over 92+ outlets in 33 cities of the state of Gujarat. They have been able to achieve this progress within a short span after initiating their franchisee plans, carrying the legacy of its bakery and confectionery products forward.

With solid expansion plans on cards and a record of selling more than 70 million cakes in Gujarat, Kabhi B will be eyeing on gradually spreading the taste and aroma of its unique cakes and confectioneries to all parts of India. Over the years, Kabhi B has been remarkably successful in launching new outlets and sharing its excellent creations with the public. They also share the state-of-the-art infrastructure exhibited in all of their outlets, providing the customers with a premium-level experience in their branches.

The province of Gujarat indeed is renowned for the range and varieties of sweets and confectionaries offered. Kabhi B is one such brand that was able to establish new and upgraded standards in terms of quality, affordability, and customer experience that ultimately changed the face of the industry.

Backed by an elite level infrastructure at the production facility, the wide range of cakes, pastries, breads, cookies, muffins, chocolates, snacks, and much more confectionaries already enjoy a huge and loyal customer base.

From the words of Vaidehi Chokhani, Director, Knahai Foods Ltd., "As a successful brand in the domestic baking industry, we have guided and assisted in the establishment of a number of highly rewarding successful franchise startups and creation of a number of skilled entrepreneurs. We demand dedication and commitment towards the brand and its operations from the franchisees, and we offer them one of the best business models to grow their startup and the chance to become a part of the top 10 food confectionery brands of the nation".

Apart from the aforementioned factors, one of the most consistent and reliable factors that played a pivotal role in the growth of Kabhi B as a leading franchise is its excellent business model. The franchisor offers an exclusive Franchise Success Program, which guarantees huge and consistent returns over time to the franchise owners of the brand.

With the power of its highly rewarding business models, Kabhi B promises exemplary returns on investment and multiplied growth. They are also designed in a highly personalized manner, which makes them an appropriate fit even for entrepreneurs who have no prior experience in the domain.

The Franchise Success Program provides the franchisees with the required marketing and sales training program along with additional support and assistance whenever needed. The successful run of more than 25 years has perfected the supply chain, operational SOPs, inventory management practices of the brand, increasing the odds of reaping huge benefits through franchising.

Fuelled by continuous and rigorous innovations in the products offered and the business models used, Kabhi B is eyeing a pan-Indian expansion in the very near future. To know more,

For Franchisee Inquiries, visit

For FMCG Distribution opportunities, visit

For Bread Distribution opportunities, visit

For Exports/Joint Venture/Private Labelling, visit

This story is provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor