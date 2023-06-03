PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: Having established itself as a path-breaking trade event in the Food & Beverages technology sectors, the second edition of Inter FoodTech - concurrently with Snack & BakeTec and Pac MechEx trade fairs - shall be held from 7 to 9 June 2023 at Hall 1, Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai showcasing internationally acclaimed advanced solutions and the latest innovations in the industry. The inaugural event held last year saw a humongous response from food industry leaders and visitors alike. Taking last year's success further, the 2nd edition of Inter FoodTech, Snack & BakeTec, and Pac MechEx will be held in 15000 sq. mt. of exhibition area with a 53% increase in the number of exhibitors compared to the previous inaugural edition in 2022.

These unique trade shows jointly will feature 261 exhibitors from 20 countries, covering areas like food and beverage processing, snack, bakery and confectionery processing, dairy technology, packaging material, packaging machinery, printing, coding, robotics, automation, refrigeration, and much more. The trade fair will serve as an excellent platform for food and beverage manufacturers - especially startups and MSMEs - to access cutting-edge machinery and equipment to innovative packaging solutions from India and across the globe. Added attractions will be Live demonstrations of food & beverage processing and packaging machines as also display of the Best & innovative technologies for optimization of food & beverage processing.

Vamshidhar Gurram, Director, VA Exhibition Pvt. Ltd. - the organizers of these trade fairs - says, " With a 53% percent growth in the number of exhibitors from last year, we are happy to announce a 90% increase in the exhibition area as well which offers an opportunity to network with more numbers of industry peers, exchange ideas, and explore requirements of every step of the product value chain."

According to Fortune Business Insights, the food processing equipment industry is poised to reach USD 62.98 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2027. Studies by Grand View Research show that the global snacks market size was valued at USD 1,450.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% from 2022 to 2030. Such promising numbers show that the right blend of research, advancement, technology, and networking can benefit manufacturers and improve their business prospects. Events like Inter FoodTech, Snack & BakeTec and Pac MechEx help companies understand customers' market demands, feedback, and interests while exhibiting their products on a large platform.

Mukhtar Pathan, Director - Sales, VA Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. states, "The current edition will focus more on the need-of-the-hour technologies which will benefit the visitors to capture the requirements of the Food & beverage industry. More insightful seminars, hearing from the industry veterans and interactive experiences create ideal opportunities for the industry fraternity to interact with existing and new contacts at the fair." Food start-ups; micro, small and medium enterprises; large Indian food processors, and multinational corporations in the processed food and beverage manufacturing space will make their presence felt at Inter FoodTech 2023.

Live seminars and demonstrations: Inter FoodTech, Snack & BakeTec, and Pac MechEx, along with well-curated supporting programs like conferences, panel discussions, and live demonstrations, will be an ideal platform for suppliers of food and beverage processing technologies and packaging material and technology to network and explore new business opportunities. The much-awaited trade show will also host concurrent seminars for knowledge sharing.

Inter FoodTech, Snack & BakeTec and Pac MechEx trade fairs will feature multiple opportunities along with the latest trends and best technology for the corresponding markets. Visitors can also experience live equipment demonstrations, participate in seminars, network, and meet existing and potential new suppliers at the three-day event. In line with the tremendous growth in the food and beverage industry, Inter FoodTech and its concurrent exhibitions will act as fuel to open huge opportunities for the market. For more information about the event, please visit https://interfoodtech.com/

