3 Cryptos to boost your portfolio in 2022

The past few days have been pretty rough for crypto investors. However, there are attractive cryptocurrencies you can pump your money into to help you cushion the effect of the loss.

An example is (XMU), a decentralized token with metaverse and NFTs utility, with over 960 per cent increase since its presale opened in April.

This article discusses ZCash (ZEC), Neo (NEO), and Mushe (XMU) as the next smart investment choices to make.

ZCash (ZEC)

ZCash (ZEC) was launched on the 28th of October, 2016, by the Electronic Coin Company (ECC). Today, it has grown to become a top-known altcoin that shares several similarities with Bitcoin. This network cryptocurrency leverages advanced applied cryptography to offer advanced privacy and security through shielded addresses.

Zcash's native token is ZEC, a cryptocurrency that enables holders to trade their coins within top crypto exchanges such as Binance, BKEX, HitBTC, Huobi Global, OKEx, and FTX. Zcash thrives on anonymity, which can only be maximized through the platform's zk-SNARKs. The zk-SNARKs is a unique kind of zero-knowledge proof technology that allows nodes on a blockchain network to execute transaction procedures without disclosing crypto users' transaction metadata.

One of the significant benefits this offers the ZCash platform is the 75-second block time it avails crypto users when trading, as compared to the exhausting time it usually takes to execute transactions on other cryptocurrencies. According to CoinMarketCap, Zcash (ZEC) currently holds a market capitalization of over $1 billion, and it's currently selling at $63.42.

Neo (NEO)

Neo, previously known as AntShares, was created in 2014 by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhan in China. It was rebranded in June 2017 and has since operated as an alternative to the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain network. Neo (NEO) is an open-source, blockchain-based network that allows developers and crypto holders to create smart contracts and digital assets to optimize the digital world. The end goal is to facilitate a distributed network-based smart economy.

Neo blockchain uses two crypto coins, NEO and GAS, but our focus is on NEO for now. NEO supports programming in all mainstream languages such as Java, Go, Python, C#, and Kotlin for accessibility and easy contributions to its platform. NEO is primarily used for staking, but it's also perfect for holding, spending, and sending within the platform.

Neo boasts a market capitalization of $800 million and is ranked 58th based on CoinMarketCap. According to the same source, NEO is selling at $9.43.

Mushe (XMU)

Mushe is a decentralized token currently built on the Ethereum (ETH) platform to foster peer-to-peer interaction, coin exchange, distribution of rewards, and governance. It's a multi-chain project that takes advantage of established blockchain protocols such as Ethereum and plans in the future to move over to Solana and Stellar to offer liquidity to exchanges and improve the experience of crypto users within the cryptocurrency world.

Via its MusheVerse, XMU aims to provide a Metaverse that will help foster the purchase of lands and trading of properties by crypto users. The Metaverse will also allow token holders within the platform to monetize their NFTs, thereby increasing their participation in p2e games.

XMU intends to redesign the crypto ecosystem by implementing new financial tools to help facilitate and strengthen trading in both crypto and fiat. The platform also aims to stimulate blockchain networks by enhancing access to digital assets and cryptocurrencies to the general public as part of its efforts to improve general knowledge of crypto and finance intelligence.

The Mushe token aims to offer adequate support to a native wallet to increase access to DeFi and lottery. The Mushe team will also help create a system that will store Mushe tokens for spending across several merchant outlets, with the NFT being stored on individual users' wallets.

Mushe (XMU) is in the presale stage, which is the best time to invest in XMU. With over 960% increase over the last six weeks when it started at $0.005, XMU is now selling at $0.0499. With its July launch price capped at $0.05, XMU has definitely exceeded expectations.

Join Mushe's Presale by following the links below:

Presale:

Website:

Telegram:

Twitter:

Instagram:

This story is provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor