3 flyers apprehended with fake RBI docs after trying to bribe officer at Delhi airport

Three passengers were apprehended at Delhi airport for carrying fake documents of the Reserve Bank of India, before their flight to Chennai on Friday evening, according to a statement from the Central Industrial Security Force.

The CISF also said the passengers, namely Rahul, Abdul Irfan and Arpudharaj, also tried to offer Rs 3 lakh to CISF assistant sub-inspector Hari Kishan as a bribe while the ASI was questioning them about carrying such important documents/stickers in a handbag. According to the ASI, the passengers did not reply satisfactorily and discreetly offered the money to let them go along with the detected documents. Hari Kishan immediately informed the matter to the senior officers of CISF.

Later, the matter was informed to income tax officials, who reached the location and after an inquiry, it was decided to hand over the apprehended passengers and detected documents, stickers, etc, to the Delhi Police for further investigation.

All three passengers along with their belongings and documents were handed over to Delhi Police by CISF for further legal action in the matter.

According to the statement, during the physical checking of the bag, Hari Kishan of CISF detected fake RBI documents, stickers with Indian emblem and RBI logo and bond papers. The passengers were travelling to Chennai on a Spicejet flight SG-8173.

According to the statement, the screener deployed noticed suspicious images in a handbag at 6.20 pm during pre-embarkation security check in the Domestic Security Hold Area at Terminal-3 IGI Airport, New Delhi. The bag was marked for physical checks.

The CISF statement said an FIR has been registered at IGI Airport Police Station in the said matter and the matter is being investigated by the police.

( With inputs from ANI )

