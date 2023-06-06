3rd Independent Directors Summit by MentorMyBoard Concludes Successfully

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6: MentorMyBoard, a pioneering governance tech solutions provider, successfully concluded the 3rd Independent Directors Summit on 2nd June 2023. The summit witnessed the active participation of over 350 directors and Professionals from leading Indian companies and proved to be a resounding success. With its central theme of “Transforming India through Good Governance,” the event facilitated lively debates and discussions on crucial topics such as Regulatory Oversight and Independent Directors, The Moving Needle of ESG, Moving from Board Seat to Board Impact, and Digitally Future Fit Boards and Risk Culture Influence of Independent Directors. The discussions went deeper with practical experience sharing, open discussions and Q & A interactions.

Distinguished industry figures and board members from prominent companies like ONGC, NTPC Limited, and Tata Steel Limited, Welspun, PVR Inox, Novartis and many more graced the event. Their presence added further value to the summit as they shared their experiences, ideas, and insights, contributing to a rich exchange of knowledge. The summit served as a unique platform for these leaders to connect, fostering new relationships and reinforcing their commitment to advancing good governance practices in India.

Notable figures like Mr. Ajay Tyagi and Dr. Kiran Bedi, who served as the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker, respectively. Mr Ajay Tyagi expressed his views on the learning and education of founders and independent directors. Dr. Kiran Bedi expressed her deep appreciation for the concept and vision of MentorMyBoard, playfully stating that if the company ever went public, she would undoubtedly become a shareholder. MentorMyBoard launched “IDEAL”, an exclusive program designed for Independent Directors Education and Learning, with the esteemed presence of Mr. Tyagi. This launch showcases the organization’s determination to translate its commitment into action and its vision of capacity building of board leaders.

Divya Momaya, Founder of MentorMyBoard, also shared her reflections. “The summit emphasised the crucial role of Independent Directors, best practices of the Corporate Boards across the globe and experience sharing of learned independent directors who were Panelists for the summit. The engaging discussions and valuable insights shared during the summit underscored our commitment to transforming India through good governance,” Momaya noted.

Being a unique “for-profit social enterprise”, MentorMyBoard is steadfast in its mission to make a meaningful impact while maintaining financial sustainability. It provides a one-stop solution for all Boardroom needs, enabling Directors and Boardrooms to learn, upskill, create opportunities, network and thrive.

Neha Shah, Co-founder of MentorMyBoard, expressed her satisfaction with the outcome of the summit. It was a lifetime experience to see the huge support of stalwarts like Dr Kiran Bedi, who expressed her appreciation for the innovation and determination with which team MentorMyBoard is working towards the change in the governance culture of India.” Further, Shah mentioned Collaboration, and Community building is the steps towards accelerating this process, and Ms Shah announced a big-time collaboration with Ms Archana Khosla Burman, Chairperson of FICCI FLO Mumbai, and Ms Momaya exchanged hands to build capable women on management and boards through WOMB program of MentorMyBoard. Further, she mentioned that collaboration with AIC-BIMTEC, Noida, will enable the startup ecosystem to foster the scale with good governance.

The 3rd Independent Directors Summit ended with a positive note on the IDEAL world of opportunities and the emerging role which independent directors are playing in the corporate governance domain in India today and provided participants with valuable knowledge& new connections. To learn more about this summit and upcoming events, please visit the official website at www.mentormyboard.com.

