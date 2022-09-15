4000+ traders gathered for a grand felicitation event organized by Jainam Broking limited

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 15: Jainam Broking Limited, one of Gujarat’s leading stock broking agencies organized a full day gala on 3rd September to felicitate all their affiliated Options traders, in Surat.

The day started with an Award function, acknowledging the commendable work and skill sets of the best in the trading community across 25+ categories, followed by Gujarat’s cultural rendezvous with a very memorable pre Navratri night.

Mr. Purnesh Modi, Cabinet Minister of Gujarat attended the event as the Chief Guest. Mr. Nikesh Kothari, Chairman of ICAI and Mr. Dinesh Navadia, Regional Chairman of Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council were few of the Honorable Guests who also showed their presence.

Company’s Director Mr. Milan Parikh inaugurated the occasion and also addressed the audience on the emphasis of risk management being the most important tool for profit making traders.

The award ceremony witnessed the presence of 4000+ traders visiting all the way from Kashmir to Chennai. Senior delegates from all national exchange groups, NSE, BSE and MCX also graced their presence in the event and delivered awards to the star performers.

Navratri night is a yearly traditional celebration organized by the company to acknowledge the year in support of their clients, channel partners and employees. This time the event experienced a roaring audience of 5000+ attendees. The night filled with music, dance and vibrant colors celebrated the heart of the state’s culture, Garba, starring Gujarat’s top singers Arjav Raval and Vishwa Shah alongside Shruti Kalyani and Ketul Patel.

Jainam Broking Limited, took this opportunity to introduce an eco-system for all traders with their new launches – Smart Greek, Smart Delta, Smart Learn and Smart RMS to help them Learn, Calculate Greeks and Manage Risks under one roof. They also announced the launch of Wealth Fest 2022 that will provide all potential and existing investors to grow their personal investment over conversations with the industry veterans.

Through the event, all Options traders got an opportunity to network within the community and also develop efficiency in their trading style to yield more profits. Jainam broking limited aims to increase the strength of their Options traders from 7000 to 25000 in the coming years by promising to deliver best RMS and technology services to all traders.

The event started 4:00pm onwards, 3rd September, Saturday, at Sarsana dome, Surat.

Jainam Broking Limited is a one stop solution for all financial needs including equity, derivatives and other investments. Since 18 years(est 2004) of its operations, the company has grown to serve 2.4 lakh+ clients with an annual (FY 2021-22) turnover of 11.90 lakh crs out of that approx 9.33 lakh crs of turnover arise from option trading.

