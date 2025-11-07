VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 7: Delhi NCR's culinary landscape is evolving faster than ever, powered by a new generation of passionate entrepreneurs redefining what dining means today. "5 Emerging Restaurateurs in Delhi NCR - 2025" celebrates the visionaries who are shaping the region's vibrant food culture with creativity, resilience, and innovation.

1. Saurav Kumar Sinha: Redefining Experiential Dining Through The Barbeque Company

In the ever-evolving culinary landscape of Delhi NCR, Saurav Kumar Sinha, the visionary behind The Barbeque Company, stands out as one of the region's most dynamic emerging restaurateurs. As Managing Partner of JSD Restaurants and Cafe LLP, Saurav has transformed his brand into a symbol of innovation, adaptability, and sustained growth across India's vibrant F&B sector.

Over the past two years, The Barbeque Company has expanded rapidly, reinforcing its presence in the eastern markets of Dibrugarh, Guwahati, and Siliguri, while preparing for major upcoming launches in Amritsar and Jalandhar (Eastwood Village). Within Delhi NCR, the brand continues to scale new heights with three celebrated openings in the past year KW Delhi 6, Esplanade Dhoot Mall, and Urban Cubes, Sector 71, Gurgaon each redefining the art of experiential dining.

At the core of this success lies Saurav's forward-thinking approach. His latest innovation, "BBQ Beer Bash Live," seamlessly blends unlimited beer with the brand's signature live grill concept first introduced in Gurgaon and now being replicated across six new destinations. Simultaneously, the brand's compact and fast-growing BBQ Express format is making waves across Delhi and Rajasthan, catering to evolving urban dining preferences.

Saurav's journey into hospitality is a story of courage, reinvention, and relentless pursuit of excellence. A former IT professional in Bangalore, he transitioned into the F&B industry driven by a passion for creating memorable dining experiences. Having weathered early business challenges and the pandemic's disruptions, Saurav emerged stronger, armed with valuable lessons that now guide his strategic expansion into India's tier-2 and tier-3 cities, where he sees immense growth potential.

With a clear vision and an unwavering focus on quality and innovation, Saurav Kumar Sinha continues to shape the future of dining in India embodying the very essence of a new-age restaurateur who rises, reinvents, and inspires.

2. The Legacy Reinvented: Rahil Bindra's Vision to Redefine the Moets Dining Experience

In Delhi's ever-evolving culinary scene, few names carry as much legacy and recognition as Moets a brand synonymous with quality, trust, and timeless taste. Today, the iconic group stands at the threshold of an exciting new era under the dynamic leadership of Rahil Bindra Managing Partner and the third generation of the Bindra family to helm this prestigious hospitality legacy.

What began in the 1960s as a premium cold-cut outlet in Defence Colony has grown into a full-fledged F&B empire, home to celebrated brands such as Moets Curry Leaf, Coco Palm, Oh Bao, and Curry Pot. Rahil, equipped with a BA (Hons) in Hotel Management from IHM-Aurangabad and a Master's in Hospitality Management from the University of Wolverhampton, UK, brings global perspective and modern sensibilities to this deeply rooted family business.

Under his leadership, Moets is not just preserving its legacy it's evolving with purpose and creativity. His newest concept, The Red Door, is an ambitious leap into the premium "bridge-to-luxury" dining space, celebrating the vibrant mysticism of Southeast Asian cuisine. Through immersive design, authentic flavours, and a multi-sensory dining experience, Rahil aims to transport guests into a world where food, art, and culture merge seamlessly.

Beyond expansion, Rahil's focus lies in innovation, consistency, and sustainable growth. From experimenting with mock meat menus to curating limited-edition travel-inspired dishes, he's shaping Moets into a progressive brand that respects tradition while embracing modern dining trends.

With over 15 years of hands-on experience managing restaurants, events, and catering operations, Rahil combines operational depth with strategic foresight. His mission is clear to elevate Moets into a contemporary global dining brand, expand across Pan - India, and continue delivering culinary experiences that connect generations.

As Rahil leads Moets into its next chapter, his story exemplifies the perfect blend of heritage, innovation, and vision a restaurateur who honors his past while redefining the future of Indian & Chinese Cuisine Dining while planning to expand its signature outlets across Pan India.

3. Nirmal Jha: Crafting Gurgaon's Vibrant Nightlife Through 21 Shots

With over 27 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Nirmal Jha, the visionary founder of 21 Shots, has emerged as one of Gurgaon's most dynamic and passionate restaurateurs. What began as a dream to create a space where people could celebrate life, good food, and great company has today grown into one of the city's most recognizable nightlife brands.

The journey began in 2017, when Nirmal launched 21 Shots, Sector 29, Gurgaon a vibrant bar and lounge that quickly became synonymous with energy, innovation, and memorable experiences. Driven by his deep understanding of the hospitality industry and a keen sense of what urban consumers seek, he curated an experience that seamlessly blended premium ambiance, exceptional service, and a youthful vibe.

After the resounding success of the first outlet, 21 Shots expanded to Sector 56 in 2023, further strengthening its footprint in Gurgaon's thriving F&B landscape. The brand continued to receive overwhelming love from guests, becoming a preferred destination for those looking to unwind with signature cocktails, live music, and gourmet bar food.

Now, with the third outlet opening soon in Sector 71, 21 Shots is entering a new growth phase. Nirmal's strategic vision doesn't stop there he plans to open four new outlets in 2026, extending the brand's presence across Delhi NCR and beyond. Each new location will uphold the same philosophy of providing an elevated, yet approachable, social experience centered around quality, consistency, and connection.

For Nirmal, 21 Shots isn't just a brand it's a reflection of his lifelong dedication to the art of hospitality. His journey from a seasoned professional to a successful entrepreneur stands as an inspiration to many in the industry, proving that passion, persistence, and purpose can turn any vision into a celebrated reality.

4. Gaurav & Geetika Anand Gupta: Taking North Indian Comfort Food Nationwide with MOPP Foods

In a delivery-first world, where convenience often compromises quality, MOPP Foods has built its success around one simple idea making authentic North Indian comfort food travel well without losing its soul. Founded in 2019 by husband-and-wife duo Gaurav Gupta and Geetika Anand Gupta, this Delhi-NCR-based cloud kitchen startup has emerged as a pioneer in reimagining India's favorite home-style dishes for modern delivery formats.

Their flagship brand, Mad Over Parathas & Pakodas (MOPP), redefined how Indian street food can be enjoyed at home introducing the concept of non-oily, non-soggy, and delivery-friendly crispy pakodas that retain freshness and crunch even after travel. Over time, the group expanded into a multi-brand platform, launching Mealy (wholesome homely meals), Yum Biryani Bowls (single-serve biryanis), Khichdi In A Bowl (regional khichdi varieties), and Sassy Indian (rich curries and kebabs), each catering to a unique customer mood and moment.

Built on meticulous preparation, curated recipes, and thoughtful packaging, MOPP's culinary ecosystem prioritizes taste, comfort, and safety. Their focus on innovation and consistency has made them one of NCR's most trusted names in the cloud kitchen space.

In a major milestone, MOPP Foods recently partnered with Bengaluru-based Kouzina Food Tech, integrating MOPP's culinary strengths with Kouzina's expansive technology-driven kitchen network. The collaboration is set to propel MOPP's brands across 200+ kitchens nationwide, enhancing scalability through shared technology, supply chain, and marketing capabilities.

Having earlier gained visibility on Shark Tank India, MOPP now stands at the cusp of becoming a pan-India multi-brand food platform, blending regional authenticity with operational excellence. Together, MOPP and Kouzina aim to deliver comforting North Indian flavors to millions of homes across India proving that innovation and homeliness can truly coexist in the cloud-kitchen era.

5. Tandoori Hut RPD: Gurpreet Singh's Mission to Redefine Vegetarian Dining in India

Among Delhi NCR's most inspiring new-age restaurateurs, Gurpreet Singh, Founder & CEO of Tandoori Hut RPD, stands out for transforming the vegetarian and vegan food space with innovation, vision, and relentless passion. What started in 2011 as a single outlet has today evolved into a powerful brand with 41 operational stores across India and an ambitious roadmap of 50 stores by 2025 and 150 by 2026.

Headquartered in Faridabad, Tandoori Hut RPD has built a strong presence across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Punjab, Chandigarh, Bangalore, and several other cities. The brand's success lies in its clear philosophy to offer vegetarian and plant-based food that doesn't compromise on taste, texture, or experience. Their unique concept of creating vegetarian dishes that look, taste, and feel like non-vegetarian food has been a game changer in India's dining landscape. As Gurpreet shares, "People love our food and are often amazed when they discover that what they've been enjoying so much is actually vegetarian!"

This distinct approach makes the team immensely proud of their ability to serve vegan and vegetarian food that surprises and delights diners alike. From traditional North Indian delicacies to inventive vegan creations, every dish reflects Gurpreet's mission to bring variety and excitement to vegetarian cuisine.

A standout highlight of the brand is its three premium varieties of soya chaap Normal, Indian Pure, and Imported Soya each crafted to deliver a unique quality and flavour experience. Supported by Sunmeet Kaur (CMO), She made history in 2013 by becoming the first woman to win the full jackpot on Kaun Banega Crorepati (Season 6)

and a dedicated team including Inderpreet Singh, Davinder Singh, Satnam Singh, Prabjot Singh, Teg Singh, Harnidh Kaur, Pulkit Anand, Akash Sharma and Saurav Arora, Tandoori Hut RPD continues to scale new heights.

With Bollywood actor Manmeet Singh as its Brand Ambassador and plans to expand globally to the USA and Canada, Tandoori Hut RPD is redefining what it means to be vegetarian proving that passion, teamwork, and innovation can make anything possible.

