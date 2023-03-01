548 officers who prepared for competitive exams at CET Centre honoured by PP Savani

The candidates underwent training at CET Centre between 2002 and 2022 and are serving in the state and union governments.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 1: Enterprise, service and achievement are worthy of honour. Surat’s PP Savani Group, which undertakes and supports an array of social services, has a different definition of service. PP Savani’s responsibility towards society does not stop at serving but extends to felicitating individuals who are doing something good for society or will be doing so. In line with its commitment to society, a function to felicitate achievers from different fields was organised at PP Savani Chaitanya Vidyasankul at Abrama in Surat.

Class 1, 2 and 3 officers who studied at the Competitive Examination Training Centre (CET Centre), a joint initiative of PP Savani Group and EM Charitable Trust, and are now serving in various positions in the state and union governments, were honoured at the function.

The function began at the picturesque campus of PP Savani Chaitanya Vidyasankul with a beautiful rendition of Ganesh Vandana. Eighteen dignitaries present at the function were formally welcomed which was followed by the felicitation of class 1, 2 and 3 officers who underwent training at CET Centre from the year 2002 to 2022.

The officers were honoured by PP Savani Group’s Vallabhbhai Savani, Mahesh Savani, Kanjibhai Bhalala, Bhavanbhai Navapara, Arvindbhai Dhaduk, Manharbhai Saspara, Dineshbhai Navadiya, Dr. NL Kalathia, Parbatbhai Dangashiya, Rameshbhai Vaghasiya, Haribhai Kathiria, Harshadbhai Rajguru, and other guests.

The officers were honoured irrespective of caste and community and included Muslim officials who underwent training at CET while they were preparing to appear for competitive exams. Students of various schools run by PP Savani Group were also present at the event. The felicitation ceremony would serve as an inspiration for students aspiring to become bureaucrats, said Vipul Talaviya, Administrator of PP Savani Hospital and Media Convener of PP Savani Group.

In his address, Mahesh Savani of PP Savani Group, said “PP Savani and EM Charitable Trust have been running the CET Centre since 2002. In 20 years, the Centre has dedicated 548 class 1, 2 and 3 officers to the country. It is a matter of great pride for us and our students. We pray that we can help more students prepare and succeed in the competitive exams.”

Dinesh Dasa, former chairman of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC), said that real education is what helps remove obstacles from other’s paths and students who have studied at PP Savani educational campus are committed to this.

The function’s chair Pavansinh urged serving and aspiring officers to understand the issues of the common man and find ways to redress them. He exhorted them not to forget their own struggles and help find solutions to people’s problems as if they are their own problems.

Drawing references from Hanuman Chalisa, Shailesh Sagpariya, former joint secretary of Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA), said that knowledge and merit are essential qualities.

