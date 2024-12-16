6th Indian Aerosols Expo 2025 to Promote Sustainability & Growth from Feb 28 to Mar 1 in Mumbai

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16: India's only trade show dedicated to the Aerosol (sprays) industry, 6th India Aerosols Expo (IAE2025) is to be held from 28 Feb to 1 March 2025 at Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, and Mumbai, India. Organized every two years by Aerosols Promotion Council (APC), this niche trade fair is the ultimate business platform showcasing innovation in aerosols; displaying a varied range of products, inputs, technologies and machinery related to aerosols. Globally, focus is now shifting toward sustainable forms of packaging boosting the "perennially recyclable" aerosol cans industry as is evident from the steady growth it has recorded over the past few years.

With participation from a large number of Indian and International companies displaying Personal Care, Health Care, Auto Care, Agri Care, Home Care Spray Products, Paint Sprays, Industrial Lubricants, Cleaners and Coating Sprays, IAE2025 is set to bring together leading minds and innovators from Indian & global Aerosols industry.

Says Harrishh Arora, Hon Secretary & VP, APC, "With larger focus on innovation, sustainability and growth of this dynamic sector, IAE 2025 is expected to attract senior-level buyers from Personal Care, Health Care and Pharmaceuticals, Home Care, Auto Care, Paint & Chemical Industries as well as many other sectors for exploring packaging solutions or sourcing private label aerosols from exhibitors." Buoyed by the fast changes in consumer behaviour, increasing disposable income and greater consciousness towards sustainability, the Aerosol segment in India is growing at a rate of around 8% annually fueled mainly by massive growth in personal care, industrial and FMCG sectors. The domestic aerosol market stood at USD 634.9 million in 2023 projected to cross USD 1 (one) billion by 2031.

* India's Aerosol market likely to cross USD 1 billion by 2031

* Expo to focus on innovation, sustainability and growth

Aerosols are designed to dispense products in the form of sprays, streams, gels, foams, lotions or gases through metal, glass or now even in plastic containers and are used in household preparations like air fresheners, hair sprays, sanitizers, perfumes, dry shampoos, insect repellents, deodorants, cleaning agents, car cosmetics, paints and varnishes and in health care as disinfectants, inhalers, pain relief, anesthetic preparations etc. They are also very popular in agricultural applications for dispersal of insecticides & pesticides in addition to having industrial applications for maintenance related products.

In order to deliver unparalleled value to both exhibitors and trade visitors, the expo will also include seminars and conferences on the sidelines deliberating on the recent global and Indian trends, technical panel discussions for enhancing productivity and technological innovations driving future growth. States Bhogilal Patel, President, APC, "International companies looking for joint ventures, marketing alliances, bulk deals and/or seeking partners for contract manufacturing in India will also be fairly represented at this unique trade event." For more information, kindly visit the website www.iae2025.in

