7 Leading Hotel Furniture Manufacturers in India

New Delhi [India], November 29: When it comes to designing a hotel, every detail contributes to the guest experience—from the entrance lobby to the suites, lounges, and dining areas. And one of the most defining elements of this experience is hotel furniture. High-quality furniture doesn't just enhance luxury and aesthetics; it ensures comfort, durability, and functionality for round-the-clock hospitality use.

If you're building a new hotel or revamping an existing one, choosing a reliable hotel furniture manufacturer in India can transform your space and elevate your brand. India is home to several top-tier manufacturers known for craftsmanship, innovation, and cost-effective furnishing solutions.

In this blog, we walk you through the Top 7 Hotel Furniture Manufacturers in India that offer style, durability, and value—ideal for every category of hotel, from boutique stays to large luxury chains.

1. Best of Exports

When it comes to Hotel Furniture Manufacturers in India, Best of Exports stands firmly at the top. In our list, it ranks as the Number 1 Hotel Furniture Manufacturer in India, trusted by hotel owners, architects, and interior designers nationwide. With more than 1500 completed projects across India, the brand has become synonymous with reliability, premium craftsmanship, and design excellence.

Operating out of a staggering 1.15 lakh sq. ft. manufacturing facility with over 300 skilled professionals, Best of Exports has the production capacity of 20–30 containers per month. This allows them to ensure seamless quality control, customized solutions, mass production capabilities, and timely delivery—even for large, multi-location hospitality chains.

What They Offer:

Hotel Chairs

1. Hotel Dining Chairs

Designed for comfort and elegance, these chairs enhance the overall dining ambiance. Available in wood, metal, and upholstered options, they balance durability with refined aesthetics.

2. Hotel Room Chairs

Crafted for guest rooms, these chairs strike the perfect blend of comfort and visual appeal—ideal for seating areas, reading corners, and relaxation spaces.

3. Hotel Study Chairs

Ergonomic, stylish, and functional, these chairs elevate the work desk experience for business travelers and long-stay guests.

Hotel Tables

1. Hotel Dining Tables

From compact two-seaters to large banquet tables, these dining setups bring sophistication, strength, and long-term performance to hotel restaurants and cafés.

2. Hotel Coffee Tables

Designed for lobbies, suites, and lounge areas, these tables add a touch of luxury and convenience, completing the hospitality experience.

3. Hotel Study Tables

Functional, modern, and ergonomically designed, ideal for guest rooms and suites where productivity and comfort matter.

Hotel Beds

1. Hotel Wooden Beds

Strong, timeless, and beautifully crafted, these beds add warmth and luxury to guest rooms while offering unmatched durability.

2. Hotel Cane Beds

Perfect for boutique and resort-style hotels, these cane beds bring a natural, earthy charm that instantly elevates room aesthetics.

3. Hotel Upholstered Beds

Soft, plush, and customizable, these beds offer a premium look with added comfort—ideal for luxury hotels and high-end suites.

Hotel Sofa

Best of Exports offers an impressive range of Hotel Sofas, from elegant lobby couches to plush suite seating. Each sofa is designed with premium upholstery, solid framing, and luxurious comfort, helping create inviting spaces in lobbies, lounges, waiting areas, and guest rooms.

Best of Exports excels not just in manufacturing but in end-to-end project execution. From design consultation and 3D prototyping to production, delivery, and installation, they provide full support throughout the project lifecycle.

Whether your design vision leans towards contemporary elegance, rustic luxury, heritage themes, or minimalist modernism, Best of Exports brings concepts to life with precision. Their expertise has made them the preferred furnishing partner for boutique hotels, luxury resorts, business hotels, and hospitality chains across India.

2. Binsha Furniture

Well known in the South Indian hospitality industry, Binsha Furniture is recognized for practical, durable, and budget-friendly hotel furniture. Their furniture is engineered to withstand heavy usage, making them a popular choice for business hotels, banquet halls, and budget properties.

They specialize in metal and laminated furniture that balances affordability with longevity. Hotels seeking functional, low-maintenance solutions often rely on Binsha Furniture for timely deliveries and dependable quality.

3. Indian Furniture Company

Based in Rajasthan, the Indian Furniture Company blends traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary design, offering a unique aesthetic appeal. Their expertise in woodwork and artisanal detailing makes them a strong choice for heritage hotels, boutique stays, and culturally themed properties.

Known for their hand-carved furniture, upholstered lounge seating, and solid-wood room sets, they excel at custom-built pieces that add identity and storytelling to hotel spaces.

4. Sunny Overseas

With a strong legacy in exports, Sunny Overseas delivers hotel furniture characterized by clean lines, international appeal, and minimalist designs. They cater extensively to upscale hotels, lounges, and resort chains.

Their use of sustainable materials, refined finishes, and precise upholstery work gives their furniture a premium edge. Sunny Overseas is also known for strict quality control, making them a reliable partner for projects requiring global standards.

5. Gharnish

Gharnish is a rising star in the hotel and café furniture segment, especially popular among modern boutique hotels and youth-centric hospitality brands. Their pieces are stylish, trendy, and visually striking—often seen in design-first hotels and lifestyle properties.

Their collection includes vibrant lounge seating, chic accent furniture, industrial-theme décor pieces, and custom artsy designs. Gharnish is ideal for properties trying to build a bold, Instagram-friendly identity.

6. Metal Avenues

Known for their industrial and contemporary metal designs, Metal Avenues has earned a strong presence in hotels, breweries, and modern urban stays. Their furniture is commercial-grade, extremely durable, and engineered for high-traffic use.

From metal chairs and bar stools to robust table bases and complete dining setups, their catalog suits hotels looking for a sleek, modern aesthetic. Powder-coated finishes, stackable designs, and sturdy frames ensure longevity with style.

7. Neha Decor

Originally known for American-style diner furniture, Superior Seating has grown its footprint in the Indian hospitality market through collaborations and custom manufacturing.

They specialize in booth seating, upholstered sofas, dining sets, and lounge furniture, focusing heavily on comfort and premium leather/faux leather finishes. Their products suit premium restaurants, hotel lounges, and contemporary guest areas where comfort meets sophistication.

Why Choosing the Right Hotel Furniture Manufacturer Matters

Investing in hotel furniture is not just about buying chairs or beds—it's about shaping guest experiences. The right manufacturer must understand your brand identity, design theme, space utilization needs, target audience, and overall vision.

Crucial factors to consider include:

Customisation and design flexibility

Material durability and finish quality

Turnaround time

Delivery and on-site installation

After-sales support

Ability to handle large-volume or multi-property orders

Manufacturers like Best of Exports excel because they combine craftsmanship with large-scale infrastructure and industry insight, making them a trusted partner for both premium and mid-segment hotels.

Final Thoughts

India's hotel industry is growing rapidly, increasing the need for stylish, durable furniture. Whether it's a boutique stay in Goa, a business hotel in Bangalore, or a luxury resort in Udaipur, the right furniture shapes your property's identity.

Each manufacturer offers unique strengths, but Best of Exports stands out for its blend of creativity, quality, and service. For new projects or renovations, choosing a manufacturer who understands hospitality and your vision can transform your space and guest experience.

