85 Million Jobs Under Threat - Navigating the Impact of AI on Workforce

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1: The World Economic Forum's 2023 Global Risk Report predicts that AI is set to replace 85 million jobs worldwide. As the digital revolution rapidly reshapes the tech talent landscape with ever-evolving AI tools, companies are strategically adapting to meet future workforce demands. Generative AI has emerged as a driving force across diverse sectors, from manufacturing and finance to healthcare and automobiles, streamlining manual processes and sparking innovation.

How is Generative AI transforming workplaces?

Generative AI's constant evolution is reshaping skill requirements, urging the adoption of new abilities. In 2026, this evolution will create fresh opportunities in India, with a demand for over 1 million AI/ML/Big Data analytics professionals.

To address this shift, upskilling is crucial. It equips employees to navigate generative AI's impact and overcome skill gaps. Surprisingly, despite the pressing need for new skills, 78% of Indian workers lack these critical capabilities, despite 90% of Indian leaders recognizing the need for new skills in preparation for AI-driven growth.

How to Minimise the Impact of AI on Jobs?

Foster upskilling: By providing opportunities for employees to enhance their skills, organisations can not only boost productivity but also drive innovation with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

Identify skill gaps: In order to navigate the ever-changing job market, it is essential for employees to actively seek career guidance and regularly assess their skills. By understanding their current skill set and identifying any gaps, employees can take proactive measures to bridge those gaps and ensure they remain competitive and adaptable in their respective fields.

Harbour capabilities with AI: Creativity in training AI involves thinking outside the box and leveraging AI's capabilities to enhance our own, rather than viewing it as a threat. By fostering a collaborative environment, we can guide AI to work in harmony with us, thereby unlocking new possibilities and driving innovation.

Cross-Industry Collaboration: By fostering collaboration between industries, we can share best practices and strategies for integrating AI. This not only helps in preserving existing jobs but also paves the way for creating new ones. It encourages a collective growth mindset, where industries learn from each other's successes and mistakes, leading to more effective AI integration strategies that benefit everyone.

According to Jagmohan Bhanver, Founder & CEO, Talgro, "Upskilling is crucial in the ever-changing Indian and global industries. It's vital to recognize that generative AI can assist in reducing employee burnout stemming from manual tasks. Embracing AI within companies and acquiring new skill sets can lead to increased productivity and innovation, positively impacting businesses. And with Talgro, we ensure that businesses and employees flourish by tailoring skills to individual needs, fostering adaptation and growth."

With AI constantly advancing, it is essential to upskill in order to cope with evolving job requirements and overcome any limitations. Talgro, an online assessment partner for the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), has clocked over 500,000 users on its platform.

Talgro, India's First skill assessment platform, uses AI-powered systems to help people upskill and stay updated. With a team of over 300 mentors, including industry experts, Talgro provides comprehensive support to companies looking to enhance their employees' proficiency in AI. They offer personalised learning and pre/post-assessment tools to drive effective upskilling and reskilling initiatives. Talgro also offers a diverse selection of over 30 courses that cover both perishable and durable skills, empowering individuals to adapt in today's rapidly evolving job landscape.

