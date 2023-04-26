A grand civil reception ceremony for Acharya Shri Mahashraman ji hosted at Mahavir Samvasaran in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 26: After setting a new spiritual penance record on the Akshaya Tritya festival, a civic reception ceremony was hosted in the auspicious presence of Yugpradhan Acharyashree Mahashramanji, the 11th discipline of the Jain Shwetambar Terapanth Dharmasangh at the huge Mahavir Samvasaran built in the Bhagwan Mahavir University campus in Vesu, Surat on Monday.

The spiritual teachings of Yugpradhan Acharya Shri Mahashraman ji, the eleventh discipline of the Jain Shwetambar Terapanth Dharmasangh, are now shining a beacon of enlightenment on the diamond metropolis and silk city of Surat in the Indian state of Gujarat.

The civic reception ceremony witnessed the gracious presence of Surat Mayor Shri Hemaliben Boghawala, who’s who of the corporate and business world, Padma Shri recipients who expressed their religious feelings and greeted Acharya Shri by receiving his holy blessings.

Mumukshu Rijul expressed his confidence in this programme, which started with Acharya Shri auspicious Mahamantrochar. After four years, Samani Chaitanyapragyaji, who visited Gurudarshan from overseas, expressed his delight and thanks for the effort done in propagating Jainism across the globe. Sadhvivarya Sadhvi Sambudhayshaji spoke to all in attendance at the civil reception ceremony.

While captivating the people of Surat with his Amritvani, Acharya Shri said that the world is in a state of triumph and loss. Some people lose elections, while others win. One who conquers a million adversaries may be triumphant, but the ultimate conqueror is one who conquers his own soul. Conquering the soul is the ultimate achievement. The body is transient, but the spirit is eternal. The body is ruined, but the spirit is unbreakable. Winning your soul entails removing the perversions that poison it. It is a question of self-victory to remove the distortions and unveil the true form of the soul.

A man may get convenience by material means, but in order to achieve tranquilly, he should strive to advance in the path of spiritual practise. Anger is a spiritual aberration. Spiritual practise should be attempted to alleviate anger. Prekshadhyan, Swadhyay, Anupreksha, and Sankalp may purify the spirit by eradicating the deformity of wrath. Similarly, Mardav should be employed to eradicate pride’s perversion. Arjav Bhav may be utilised to erase distortions such as delusion, deception, and fraud. Greed is overcome by contentment. The conqueror of enticing actions might therefore become the conqueror of the Self.

In addition, Acharya Shri said that we are now on our Anuvrat Yatra. To begin the Anuvrat movement, Param Pujya Acharya Shri Tulsi have initiated this. I make it a point to spread messages of compassion, integrity, and sobriety everywhere I go. The people of Surat should carry the spirit of these places with them forever. The Samanis who were blessed with Gurudarshan also received holy blessings from Acharya Shri.

After the auspicious speech of Acharya Shri, the civic reception ceremony started. Invocation was done by Terapanth Samaj. Shri Bharat Bhai Shah and diamond icon Shri Govind Bhai Dholakia of Acharyashree Mahashraman Nagrik Abhinandan Samaroh Samiti gave their speeches at the ceremony.

Hemaliben Boghawala, Mayor of Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), remarked, “On behalf of the people of the whole City of Surat, I bend down, salute, and congratulate Acharya Shri Mahashraman ji. With Acharyashree in town, things have taken on a new tone in Surat. To fully appreciate you, it will take many lifetimes. Your efforts to improve the world are admirable. The people of Surat seem to be moved by your beautiful spiritual radiance. The motivation I’ve gained from you is something I want to incorporate into my own life. I pray that you’ll make it such that Surat keeps becoming more and more famous all around the globe.

Social worker Kanjibhai Bhalala, SMC’s standing committee chairman Paresh Patel, former president of JEETO Ganpat Chowdhary, Padma Shri Mathurbhai Savani, Padma Shri Yazdi Karanjia, Padma Shri Kanu Taylor, Dr. Jitubhai Shah and Vesu ISKCON President Radha Charanji etc., received holy blessings by expressing their feelings in the greeting of Acharyashree.

Sanjay Jain gave vote of thanks, while Acharya Shri gave holy blessings to the people. The civic reception program was conducted by Anurag Kothari and Vishvesh Sanghavi, Founder of Ghumau Kya & City Tadka.

