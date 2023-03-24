A Great Journalist Ujjawal Trivedi’s Success Story: Focusing On Your Hidden Talent Will Make You Successful in Life

New Delhi (India), March 24: Ujjawal Trivedi is a multifaceted person who has gone from being a nobody to being India’s most prominent Bollywood journalist. Not just journalism—he gained 20 years of experience in TV, radio, and digital media. Now in the lead with millions of subscribers and views on his own YouTube channels and Facebook pages. Each day, people are admiring his working potential, creativity, and skills in presenting trending news and featured video content. His success story is really inspiring and heart-wrenching at the same time to hear.

He has experience working as a news anchor, coming up with story ideas, media planning, and as a brand journalist for news channels like NDTV, Zee News, and STAR News. A creative mind isn’t built in a day, but Ujjawal Trivedi had a deep interest in writing from childhood. Although he wasn’t good at studying, his life was changed by his god-gifted skill of writing. From an early age, he used to write poems and essays in Hindi on social issues. His father owned a typewriter business that was struggling in the new technological era of computers; therefore, he had dealt with struggles since childhood.

After completing his schooling and earning his BA degree, he decided to pursue a diploma in TV journalism and mass communication. Therefore, he went to Delhi for his diploma. Between those two events, he got his first opportunity and an internship at Zee News. But then again, with no clue about his career, he went to Mumbai and got a job as an assistant director at Guruji Films, working on shows like Ardhagini and Aparajita for DD-I, the Indian government’s entertainment channel. He made the jump to a local cable channel after deciding to follow his own career in journalism and began composing news bulletins and unique news pieces using his art of creativity.

With the night shift job at a local cable channel and a much lower salary, he invested his mornings in writing stories and articles for filmy magazines—a description of his struggling days as a young adult. By the end of the year 2022, luck was finally on his side, and he signed on with Zee News to contribute to the newscast for daily stories, post-production of daily news, and anchoring.

A tragic event occurred the next year when Shri Harivansh Rai Bachchan, the father of Amitabh Bachchan, passed away. He performed his first live broadcast at Zee News, where he received lots of love and appreciation from everyone. Afterwards, he conducted interviews with a variety of well-known figures for news outlets like NDTV and CNBC. Moreover, he got the chance to work with E24, India’s first and leading Bollywood news channel, chit-chat with Bollywood stars, and even host Saas Bahu Saazish, India’s first TV industry show, for STAR News.

He began working with Zoom as a senior producer, continuing his list of accomplishments and compelling story. Launched their own YouTube channel, Telly Talk, hosted by leading female actress Mouni Roy. With a good knowledge of viewers’ preferences and creative abilities, he gained Telly Talk with over 970 million views and 16.8 lakh subscribers. Later on, he managed shows like Yaadon Ka Idiot Box, Suhana Safar with Annu Kapoor, and Arth, Nayak, and Lamhe with Mantra as an Associate Creative Director for India’s first-ever motivational story-telling FM radio program. Successfully managing 45 separate stations, daily music planning, RJ routers, and drafting plans for market insights.

The jack-of-all-trades Ujjawal Trivedi served as the Head of Entertainment Partnerships for UC Browser, India. Another tragic event during the pandemic was the fact that Chinese apps like UC Browser were prohibited in India because of the COVID-19 virus. Ujjawal Trivedi, who seems to have hit rock bottom, didn’t lose hope and launched his own news and entertainment YouTube channels and Facebook pages. His Facebook pages have 843k subscribers, and his YouTube channel has gained much love with over 440 million views and 514k subscribers. Besides this, he has two more channels and pages named Ujjawal Trivedi Talks and Ujjawal Trivedi Motivation on Facebook and YouTube. “Opportunities don’t happen. You create them.”

