A Green Revolution Begins: The Summit Business Park Unveils Solar Power Plant

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15: The Summit Business Park Premises Co-op Society Ltd. has announced the successful installation of their highly anticipated solar panel system. The inauguration ceremony, a momentous occasion for the society, took place on Friday, 14th July 2023, in the lobby area of the premises and was attended by the esteemed members of the society including Chairman - Keval Mehta, Secretary - Nirupama Hara Kar, Treasurer - Sanjay Bansal and Joint Secretary - Mahendra Arya, Joint Treasurer - Mahesh Sabu amongst others.

The installation of this state-of-the-art photovoltaic solar power plant project signifies a significant stride in The Summit Business Park's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting clean, green energy. With the adoption of the latest and most efficient solar technology available, the society has positioned itself as a leader in harnessing renewable energy in commercial buildings within Mumbai.

The solar panel system boasts an impressive capacity of approximately 415 KW, consisting of 633 solar PV panels. Over the course of a year, it is expected to generate a remarkable 4.6 lakh kWh of electricity. Spanning an area of approximately 3100 square meters on the top terrace, this solar power plant is a testament to The Summit Business Park's dedication to sustainable practices.

In a joint statement, office bearers of The Summit Business Park Premises Co-op Society Ltd. said, “We are proud to be at the forefront of the green energy revolution. By embracing non-conventional energy sources and encouraging others to follow suit, we aim to create a positive impact on the environment and inspire a larger movement towards clean energy adoption."

The society's solar initiative will not only contribute to energy conservation but also result in substantial cost savings on electricity bills each month. With a lifespan of 25 years, the solar panels are projected to provide clean and renewable energy for a prolonged period, making it a wise and sustainable investment.

In addition to the inauguration of the solar panel system, The Summit Business Park also announced the launch of their new website, aimed at promoting various businesses and services within the building, and introduced of an e-waste bin to facilitate responsible recycling of electronic waste.

During the event, The Summit Business Park also felicitated their ‘SUMMIT STARS’, individuals who have demonstrated outstanding performance in their respective fields. Furthermore, the ceremony marked the grand opening of Machhan, a 360-degree panoramic viewpoint located on the rooftop, providing breath-taking views of the surrounding area.

Video - www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3fMtCgIv9k

