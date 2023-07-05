A New Digital Address for Motilal Oswal

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5: Serving the Indian investors for more than 35 years now, - Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, in its newest announcement revealed its new and improved website, which simplifies the complexities of accessing information online for Indian investors. As an industry pioneer, the Motilal Oswal Group has experienced exponential growth of the Indian stock market through unfiltered lenses, and is thus aware of the improvements that are required to bring forth to encourage young Indians to invest more. Talking about its new website - the company stated that the website is created keeping in mind user-centric looks and displays doubled with a host of new features. The website helps easy navigation of all stock-market related information within a click.

Looking at the growth of digital space, establishing online presence has become more valuable than a physical address. The Indian stock market on the other hand has also seen a sudden increase in the number of investors, thanks to the COVID-period when shares of high-valued companies were trading at the lowest and helped investors fetch favourable returns in less than a year. With competitors flocking, it has become necessary for traditional brokers like Motilal Oswal to stay updated, dynamic and in-line with the trends of its young audience and at the same time produce an easier way of interaction with its customers.

Talking with Business Wire, Ajay Menon; Managing Director & CEO - Broking & Distribution, said, "At Motilal Oswal we believe in making investing easier and simpler for our customers. Our website is designed to equip Indian investors with necessary information and tools that will not only help them make wise investment decisions, but also educate them about the stock-market, the risks involved and the opportunities present. Our new website showcases our commitment to offer an efficient platform that meets the needs of investors of all ages. The aim of revamping our digital presence was to provide instant access to a wealth of information and investment opportunities, thus simplifying the investment process and help our clients achieve their financial goals."

At Motilal Oswal, Research is given utmost importance for it builds the backbone of the company. With an equity experience that spans more than 35 years in the industry, Motilal Oswal employs more than 40 financial experts who publish research-based articles on a daily basis, which will now be available for a quick-peek on its website. "Research plays an important role when it comes to investments. Without research, individuals can be like a kid lost in a carnival. There are plenty of options for you to enjoy, but you don't know if you are making the right choice." said Apurva Chaudhari - Head Online Business and Digital Marketing, MOFSL.

Not only does the website provide information, but it also helps investors with several tools such as calculators, market overview, reports and information on on-going and upcoming IPOs. Integrating calculators within the website has allowed individuals to estimate the worth of their investments in the future and even inform them before-hand the investments that they need to make to retire with a financially-stable lifestyle. With millennials hoping to retire early, it is important that they are aware of the future requirements, given the increasing inflation rate and the choice of lifestyle they chose to retire with. Other tools such as market overview helps investors access all information about the market on a single screen without the hassle of going back and forth. The website also serves as a gateway to a wide array of investment opportunities including equities, derivatives, mutual funds, commodities, and more. The website's user-friendly navigation ensures that investors can effortlessly find the information they need to make well-informed investment decisions.

The changing dynamics of the digital world has brought everyone into consciousness about the importance of time and its major role in the stock-market. Understanding this, Motilal Oswal designed the website to provide investors with instant access to critical information. With the new website, investors can stay up-to-date with real-time market data, research reports, and expert insights, enabling them to make informed decisions instantly.

Serving more than 50 Lakh investors across the globe, Motilal Oswal Financial Services ltd is amongst those stock-brokers who have managed to keep its ground still unbeaten. With more than 6 million app downloads, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd is constantly ranked amongst the top stock-brokers in Indi. Recently, the company also inaugurated its first office in Dubai, marking its roots in the international market. With the launch of its new website, the company has once again exhibited its commitment to delivering exceptional value to investors. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just starting your investment journey, Motilal Oswal's website is your gateway to a world of opportunities, right at your fingertips.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor