A New Era in Non-Surgical Facelifts: Sakhiya Skin Clinic Champions the Rise of Thread Lifting

Surat (Gujarat), India, May 27: Non-surgical face rejuvenation has become increasingly popular as more people look for mild and effective aesthetic procedures. Leading the way with its ground-breaking Definisse Thread Lift therapy is Sakhiya Skin Clinic, a pioneer in advanced skin care, which helps people appear younger without the dangers of surgery or recovery time.

At the centre of this revolution is a straightforward but compelling concept: appearing rejuvenated should not mean using a scalpel. With 37 fully equipped clinics in India, Sakhiya Skin Clinic has established itself as a reliable haven for men and women seeking natural-looking results through the latest cosmetic technology.

“We've seen how this treatment gives people a boost in confidence,” says Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya, founder of Sakhiya Skin Clinic. “It's a safe, effective way to lift the face, define features, and restore a youthful look, without surgery or long recovery.”

What Is a Thread Lift?

A Definisse Thread Lift is a minimally invasive procedure that tightens and lifts slack facial regions using bioabsorbable threads. The threads are inserted under the skin to stimulate collagen production, the protein that provides skin with firmness and elasticity. The treatment is attractive to women and men in their 30s to 50s who are looking for early signs of ageing, like sagging cheeks, low eyebrows, or a less well-defined jaw. After just one hour, patients may leave with tighter features and notably smoother skin, as well as invisible scars. Most patients can resume their normal activities in one to two days due to the speedy and very painless healing process.

Treatments are often focused on:

Cheeks and mid-face

Jawline and chin

Neck and décolletage

Brow area

Why More People Are Choosing Thread Lifting

Thread lifting provides an intriguing alternative to conventional facelifts, particularly for those apprehensive of surgery. The advantages are self-evident:

Non-surgical: No cuts, stitches, or general anaesthesia

Quick: Most take less than 60 minutes

Low downtime: Patients can return to regular activity within a day or two

Natural appearance: Lifting is discreet and enhances over the weeks as collagen production accelerates

Long-term effects: Outcomes can last 12 to 18 months based on lifestyle and the condition of the skin

With self-care and self-image becoming increasingly crucial for individuals of all ages, having the ability to simply improve one’s appearance without resorting to invasive surgery is a game-changer.

Why Sakhiya Skin Clinic Pioneers

Founded more than two decades ago, Sakhiya Skin Clinic has established a reputation for excellence that blends medical professionalism with the latest technological innovations. Its highly qualified dermatologists and aestheticians, who work according to international standards of safety and use the newest equipment, ensure that every patient receives personalised, effective treatment, generating confidence and trust in their knowledge. Whether it’s acne, pigmentation, or anti-ageing issues, Sakhiya’s clinics are relied upon by tens of thousands of happy clients all over India.

Definisse Thread Lift is yet another indication of how the clinic remains at the forefront in cosmetic dermatology. Each patient undergoes a comprehensive consultation with their practitioner before undergoing a thread lift. Their medical background is thoroughly assessed, their aesthetic goals are explored, and the procedure is explained clearly. As it is not advisable for pregnant, lactating women, or patients with certain medical conditions, the consultation is aimed at making the procedure safe and appropriate according to individual requirements.

A Personal Touch, A National Presence

With offices in metro and regional city centres, Sakhiya Skin Clinic has brought quality dermatological services within the reach of more individuals than ever. Patients from all walks of life have come to look forward to its increasing presence, which embodies an ambition to combine scientific precision with compassionate treatment. Every patient feels appreciated and significant because of the focus on accessibility and a personal touch.

As Dr. Sakhiya puts it, “When patients look in the mirror and see the best version of themselves, it does more than lift skin, it lifts spirits.”

If you've been considering how to refresh your look without significant intervention, the Definisse Thread Lift might be the perfect fit.

