A rare leader, Dr. Manmohan Singh achieved monumental strides through his actions: Gautam Adani

New Delhi, Dec 26 Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, on Thursday expressed his deepest condolences at the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, saying that he was a rare leader who spoke softly but achieved monumental strides through his actions.

Dr. Singh, renowned economist and architect of India’s economic reforms, passed away at age 92. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here following a deterioration in his health.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh. History will forever honour his pivotal role in the transformative 1991 reforms that reshaped India and opened its doors to the world,” Gautam Adani posted on X.

Gautam Adani further stated that Dr Singh was “a rare leader who spoke softly but achieved monumental strides through his actions”.

“Dr Singh's life remains a masterclass in leadership, humility and service to the nation and will inspire generations to come,” added the Adani Group Chairman.

The news of Dr Singh's demise was confirmed by AIIMS New Delhi.

“With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh aged 92. He was being treated for age related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on December 26. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the medical emergency at AIIMS. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51 p.m.,” said the hospital in a statement.

Dr. Singh, who served as the country's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, was known for his transformative role in steering India’s economy through a period of significant liberalisation.

