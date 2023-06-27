A Swedish company specializing in premium, high-performance electric two-wheelers is set to launch in India by the end of August

ThePRTree

New Delhi [India], June 27: CollarEV, in partnership with Cake, the renowned Swedish manufacturer of premium lightweight electric motorcycles, is thrilled to announce the commencement of pre-bookings for the highly anticipated Makka Flex.

Starting June 27th, customers across India can reserve their Makka Flex online through https://collarev.com.

To mark this special occasion, CollarEV is offering a unique pre-booking offer wherein the import duty will be waived for the first 50 customers who register on the website.

The pre-booking amount for the Makka Flex is set at Rs 499/- and is fully refundable in case of cancellation. Customers have the option to book up to two bikes using the same phone number. Prior to the final delivery after the pre-booking phase, interested customers can also test drive a vehicle at a nearby CollarEV Centre in Delhi/NCR?

The Makka Flex is an exceptional electric moped that combines lightweight construction with

robustness, making it ideal for both urban streets and adventurous off-road journeys. It also

serves as a smart configuration platform to cater to your everyday mobile needs. With a top

speed of 45km/h and a torque of 60 Nm, the Makka Flex offers a range starting from 54-100

Km and can accelerate from 0-40km in 9 seconds.

Priced at Rs 2.96 lakh for PAN India, the Makka Flex is available at a special pre-registration

price. Collarev invites you to become a partner in their mission to accelerate towards a zero-emission society, combining excitement and responsibility. Choose from their range of

design-forward and innovative bikes, which have received numerous awards and accolades,

including being recognized as one of the world's most innovative companies by Fast

Company in 2020 and 2021.

Despite the fact that the vehicle requires minimal maintenance due to its design and durability, CollarEV is still offering a one-year service package with unlimited kilometres at no additional cost for first 50 customers.

CollarEV, supported by Pepfuels and funded by ONGC, is committed to promoting clean

transportation initiatives in India. This partnership aims to drive sustainable mobility

solutions in the public sector, aligning with ONGC's dedication to environmental

responsibility, further contribute to their goal of facilitating green transportation in India.

Cake, the Swedish manufacturer, is renowned for its premium lightweight electric

motorcycles and mopeds. With a mission to inspire a zero-emission society, Cake combines

excitement and responsibility in their offerings. Their product range includes the off-road

beast Bukk, the versatile off-roader Kalk, the modular utility bike Osa, the urban commuter

Makka, and the practical e-bike Aik. Fast Company recognized Cake as one of the world's

most innovative companies in both 2020 and 2021, while Time Magazine awarded them the

100 most important inventions award in 2021.

Embrace the exciting possibilities and explore the world of Cake at https://ridecake.com/en,

and discover more about CollarEV at https://collarev.com.

