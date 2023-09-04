A toddler who can identify world flags

Hridhaan Gupta

New Delhi (India), September 4: It is said that most children are born with some talent or the other. Some parents recognize the talents of their children in the early days and start grooming them. They are given a proper environment and training, which brings out their special talent. An infant from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Hridhaan’s interest was recognized by his parents when he was eight months old. When the mother showed the child a few black and white flashcards, she noticed that he looked at them carefully for a few minutes. Round, triangular, and other shapes were shown on these cards. When he started sitting, he was exposed to colorful flashcards with pictures of animals, birds, famous buildings and cartoons, etc. In all, more than 500 cards were shown, which the child began to identify without much effort.

Hridhaan Gupta, at the age of 1 year and 11 months, has set a record of identifying the flags of 100 countries in 5 minutes and 45 minutes, which was recognized by the India Book of Records (IBR). When he was one year old, his mother and his parents showed him pictures of fruits, vegetables, and then flags of different countries. The mother, Aastha Gupta, is the CEO, and the father, Agam Gupta, is an Exec. Director of a financial company and are often out during the day. They used to devote at least 30 minutes every day to the child when they returned home in the evening. At times, he himself used to hold his mother’s finger and take her to the flash cards. The parents showed flags of popular countries, but the child took more interest in flags of lesser-known countries, such as Palau, Peru, and Halt, as their names were simpler.

Ms. Aastha, while taking to a Book of Records, said she came across the achievements of some children in a video and then thought, why not apply for recognition as her child was also able to identify the flags of around 40 countries at a tender age “One day I showed Hridhaan a video on YouTube with flags from around the world. He looked at each flag carefully. A few days later, when Hridhaan was sitting with his grandmother when she showed him the flashcards of flags, he identified the flags of 100 countries one by one in hardly five minutes. When the evidence was sent to the IBR office, it was recognized as a new record, which was a big achievement.” she quipped.

Hridhaan is fond of food and likes to experiment with different cuisines. His day begins with music, and he is also fond of traveling in a car. His mother, grandfather, and grandmother also have a liking for music. The kid remembers all the rhymes and songs, including Chakde India, which is his favourite. Being in a joint family, he plays with a cousin who is four years older than him, from whom he also learns many new things and skills. The parents now show him pictures of the world’s popular leaders. Aastha says that the potential child should not be underestimated. Bill Gates said somewhere that ‘ a child learns nine times faster than an adult and he/she remembers this learning he/she is 80 years old.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor