Aahwahan Foundation Partners with NTT DATA to Set Up Model Science Labs in Government High Schools

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India] April 1: Aahwahan Foundation, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing education opportunities for underprivileged students, is proud to announce its collaboration with NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, to establish two state-of-the-art model science labs in Government High School Kannamangala and Govt High School, Kadugodi, in Bangalore, Karnataka.

The initiative aims to provide students in these schools with access to modern laboratory facilities and resources to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of science subjects. The model science labs will be equipped with cutting-edge equipment, interactive learning tools, and educational materials to enhance the learning experience of over 1000 students annually.

“We are privileged to join the transformative journey of Aahwahan Foundation in creating and empowering the students with the resources they need to thrive in the digital age. At NTT DATA, we believe in leveraging technology for social good. We are proud to support the education of young minds and inspire the next generation of innovators and problem solvers.” These science labs are not just classrooms; they are incubators for future leaders, scientists, and problem solvers who will shape a better tomorrow” said Gauri Bahulkar, Director, Global Corporate Social Responsibility, NTT DATA Services.

Mr. Braja Kishore Pradhan, CEO of Aahwahan Foundation, expressed his enthusiasm about this impactful collaboration, stating, we're proud to partner with NTT DATA, bringing our expertise to empower students in government schools with the tools and knowledge needed for success. Together, we are making a lasting difference in the lives of thousands. To honor our commitments to the public education, we have adopted and upgraded more the 278 govt schools and colleges with well-equipped classrooms, offering quality learning environments and facilities for lakhs of underprivileged students.”

About The Aahwahan Foundation:

Aahwahan Foundation is a non-profit organization with a big heart that is committed to bringing changes. Aahwahan Foundation is a grassroots-level NGO with a Pan India presence. The organization was created by a group of young people who shared the same goal of eliminating poverty. Our team works in a variety of ways to enable students and members of the disadvantaged community to live better lives and become more self-sufficient with our unique 5 sector segment.

Our foundation focuses on Health, Education, Women empowerment, Environment, and community development. In this context, the combined efforts of governments, agencies, donors, and social organizations have worked wonders. The Foundation impacted the lives of over 4.5 million people all across India making enduring difference in the country through its initiatives.

About NTT DATA:

NTT DATA is a $30 billion trusted global innovator of IT and business services. We help clients transform through business and technology consulting, industry and digital solutions, applications development and management, managed edge-to-cloud infrastructure services, BPO, systems integration and global data centers. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client service in over 80 countries. Visit nttdata.com or LinkedIn to learn more.

