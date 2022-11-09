Aanchal Gulati defines ODDCAT as overdressed and as conscious as one can be in today’s world

November 9: In the fast trending fashion world, everyone wants to try a new look which can either be a trendsetter or may turn out to be a total disaster. Aanchal Gulati is an influencer who curates her fashion content giving a different take to her audience and has a lot to share from her wardrobe. The influencer at Oddcat, blogs about fashion, beauty and her sartorial choices are unique which often sets the trend and are very fashion forward.

Aanchal Gulati is a founder at Shop Oddcat which is India’s first fully sustainable line of handbags that are made with natural/upcycled/ recycled fabrics including leather, jute, jacquard, organic cotton and a whole lot more. The bags are handcrafted to perfection to satiate a woman’s never-ending desire of owning handbags. “I have been a shopaholic in the past and have consciously evolved myself into a lifestyle where I embrace sustainability and believe in the dual philosophy where “less is more” when it comes to shopping and “more is more” when it comes to styling” says Aanchal.

Shop Oddcat handbags are a style statement not only in terms of design but also in terms of sustainability as it makes your shopping experience as guilt-free as possible. It’s not fashion that constitutes landfills, it’s not fashion that is unaffordable, it is everything in the world of “upcoming fashion” as it combines luxury, affordability and sustainability.

