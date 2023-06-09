Aarthi Scans introduce innovative AI screening to assess the risk of heart attack

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 9: Aarthi Scans & Labs, a pan-India integrated diagnostic chain, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Siemens Healthineers for a cause. The aim of this collaboration is to offer AI-based Calcium scoring of Heart by CT scanning, which measures the amount of calcium deposition in the arteries supplying the heart.

Previously, CT calcium scoring of the heart was possible only in high-end CT scanners equipped with dedicated acquisition techniques, making it unaffordable for the general public and unviable for mass screening. But by using Artificial Intelligence technology by Siemens Healthineers, Aarthi Scans has rolled out CT Calcium scoring of the heart in all its 45 branches across 10 states.

This AI technology from Siemens Healthineers is FDA-approved and analyses images from low-dose Chest CT exams which apart from calcium scoring of the heart, may support detection of additional abnormalities like dilated aortic diameter, abnormal height and density of the thoracic vertebral bodies, lung nodules and high pulmonary density values, that are imaging markers for other life-threatening diseases.

Modern technology is the raw material for new and innovative healthcare solutions. Aarthi Scans & Labs is continuously upgrading its diagnostic ecosystem with cutting-edge technology to address new age challenges and aims to educate people about the importance of early heart screening. This recent partnership with Siemens Healthineers, one of the largest medical imaging companies in the world, to bring state-of-the-art CT coronary calcium scanning technology makes it possible to detect the early signs of coronary artery disease risk, so that people can more effectively prevent heart disease.

"Heart disease is a major health concern in India. One in four deaths in India is now due to cardiovascular diseases. What is more troubling about this trend is the fact that many of these deaths are preventable. In order to reduce mortality and improve overall outcomes, it is critical for organizations like us to educate and make people more aware of the importance of early screening and the wide range of available testing options for preventive health," says Dr Aarthi Prasanna, Director and Chief Radiologist of Aarthi Scans & Labs.

"AI is helping healthcare providers to analyze patient reports better and map the response to treatments given, digitally, especially in medical imaging. AI-Rad Companion Chest CT is a decision support tool for the radiological assessment of computed tomography (CT) images of the thorax. It helps radiologists interpret CT images of the thorax more quickly and more precisely and reduces the time needed to document the findings with the help of automatic measurements. It is a vendor-neutral application that analyses non-Siemens Healthineers CT Scan data also. In a long run, can help make millions of lives better," said Niraj Garg, Head of Digital and Automation, Siemens Healthineers, India.

In 2020, Aarthi Scans and Labs was one of the first companies to incorporate AI technology into routine radiology workflow to reduce the time needed for reporting X-rays and CT scans. Dr. Arunkumar Govindarajan, Director and Radiologist of Aarthi Scans pointed out that the primary goal of Aarthi Scans is not to simply capture market share, but rather to build trust among patients by offering cutting-edge diagnostic solutions that truly address their needs. By partnering with organizations like Siemens Healthineers, which is dedicated to advancing healthcare innovation, Aarthi Scans can keep pace with emerging trends in healthcare and ultimately better serve our patients.

For more details, please call 7550075500, Website: aarthiscan.com | email id: info@aarthiscans.com.

