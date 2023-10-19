Abros unveils Game-Changing 'Hyperbeads' - High-Performance and Affordable Athletic Shoes

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], October 19: Abros Sports International Pvt. Ltd., a pioneering footwear company, has shaken up the athletic shoe market with their innovative technology called Hyperbeads. This groundbreaking development guarantees unparalleled cushioning and performance for sports enthusiasts, all at an affordable price. Abros Shoes proudly presents the first Indian-made version of this extraordinary innovation.

The Hyperbeads technology boasts several key features:

Unmatched Comfort: Hyperbeads takes cushioning to new heights. With its superior padding, enhanced springiness, and exceptional long-lastingness, the all new athletic shoe range set a remarkable standard. No matter if you're combating chilly winters or scorching summers, these footwear marvels are designed to deliver top-notch performance in all weather conditions.

Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane: Hyperbeads utilize an expanded thermoplastic polyurethane, a lightweight material renowned for its outstanding durability. This technology forms the foundation of Hyperbeads, combining strength and resilience seamlessly.

Expansive Selection: Debuted in early October, the demand for these innovative shoes is already on the rise.

A wide selection of athletic shoes featuring ultimate cushioning, having different soles all made up of Hyperbeads technology, is grabbing much attention due to its unmatchable style and comfort.

Competitive Pricing: Abros Shoes' commitment to affordability is reflected in their pricing. When compared to similar international brands, the value for money is unbeatable.

To add star power to Hyperbeads and reach out to the millennial demographic, Abros Shoes has roped in popular YouTube sensation and Big Boss OTT 2 winner 'Elvish Yadav' as their brand ambassador. His youthful appeal and wide following are expected to resonate with the target audience.

Abros has built upon the success of their earlier innovation, ABS Hyperfuse, by introducing a breathable version of the technology. This remarkable development represents a significant stride forward for an Indian brand stepping into uncharted territory - the first of its kind with breathable sole and upper materials. It's worth highlighting that half a million pairs of Hyperfuse were sold in just three months. That's the kind of love the shoe lovers are ushering on the brand.

Abros' fabulous four recent innovations are making waves in the shoe market.

* Hyperfuse

* Hyperfuse + Glow in the dark technology

* Hyperbeads

* EVA (Ethelyn Venyl Acetate) shoes In ladies and kids wear

In February 2020, Abros Sports International Pvt. Ltd. was founded with a mission to offer fashionable, durable, comfortable, and affordable footwear to consumers. Since then, the company has experienced significant growth. It now operates five sales wings that encompass offline distribution, exclusive stores, direct-to-consumer online sales, organized retail channels, and exports. Abros currently has over 100 distributors and more than 10,000 multi-brand outlets spread across India. Additionally, the company is actively establishing exclusive stores in different regions and expanding its presence on e-commerce platforms and major retailers such as Centro, Spencer, ITC Chaupal, Stelatoes, Kins, Popular Group, Wings & Delco Footwear. Abros Shoes also has its sights set on international marketsprimarily the Middle East and Europe.

In the previous financial year, Abros Shoes successfully sold 50 to 55 lakh pairs of footwear. The company is now gearing up for even more remarkable growth in the coming year as it continues to innovate and deliver world-class quality products to consumers. "We are determined to innovate and provide value-for-money shoes to people," said the Senior Management, Abros Sports International Pvt. Ltd.

Buy on Amazon - https://amzn.to/46izYOX

Buy on Abros Shoes Official Website - https://abrosshoes.com/

