ABS Marine Services H1 FY26 Standalone Net Profit Soars 334% YoY

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: ABS Marine Services Limited (NSE: ABSMARINE), is one of the leading maritime companies offering comprehensive services in Ship Management, Vessel Ownership, Marine and Port Services, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY26.

H1 FY26 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 139.53 Cr, YoY growth of 90.01%

* EBITDA of ₹ 51.35 Cr, YoY growth of 324.17%

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 36.80%, YoY growth of 2,032 BPS

* Net Profit of ₹ 30.62 Cr, YoY growth of 333.72%

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 21.95%, YoY growth of 1,233 BPS

* EPS of ₹ 12.47, YoY growth of 304.87%

H1 FY26 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 139.53 Cr, YoY growth of 70.21%

* EBITDA of ₹ 58.32 Cr, YoY growth of 206.33%

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 41.80%, YoY growth of 1,857 BPS

* Net Profit of ₹ 31.33 Cr, YoY growth of 286.89%

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 22.45%, YoY growth of 1,258 BPS

* EPS of ₹ 12.62, YoY growth of 265.80%

Comment on Financial Performance Captain P.B. Narayanan, Managing Director of ABS Marine Limited, said, "The first half of FY26 has been a remarkable period of progress for ABS Marine, marked by strategic wins, fleet expansion, and continued operational excellence. Our performance during the period reflects the growing strength of our business model and our focus on building a modern, resilient, and customer-driven maritime enterprise.

We enhanced our offshore capabilities with the addition of our DP2 Offshore Well Stimulation Vessel, AM Passion, which has already been deployed under a long-term charter with a leading global energy company. We also broadened our port services portfolio through a new engagement with the Deendayal Port Authority for firefighting and safety operations. We secured a charter contract from Larsen & Toubro for a DP2 Platform Supply Vessel. These achievements highlight our strong execution capabilities and long-standing trust among blue-chip PSU and private clients.

The industry environment remains highly encouraging, with rising offshore exploration, deepwater investments, and government-led programs such as Sagarmala and Maritime Vision 2030 driving large-scale development of port and marine infrastructure. These initiatives align perfectly with our core strengths and open up significant opportunities across offshore logistics, port operations, and specialised marine services.

With a healthy order book, efficient fleet utilisation, and clear focus on technology, sustainability, and disciplined execution, we are confident of sustaining our growth momentum and delivering long-term value."

H1 FY26 Key Business Highlights

